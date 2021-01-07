Miley Cyrus and Elton John are covering this iconic song

Miley Cyrus and Elton John are teaming up!

The iconic musician is joining Miley and supporting her incredible rock era, teasing the release of their cover of Metallica’s Nothing Else Matters.

Loading the player...

The Los Angeles based singer, who recently opened up about her personal struggles leading up to her 28th birthday, is enjoying her success with her latest album Plastic Hearts , which also features Dua Lipa, Billy Idol, Joan Jett and Stevie Nicks.

Miley seems to be completely invested in her new sound, announcing that the new Metallica album will be part of her upcoming record, and will include more featured artists, such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and classical musician Yo-Yo Ma.

©GettyImages 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Elton is known for having a timeless sound, and the range for diverse collaborations, recently with Ed Sheeran, Clean Bandit and Queens of the Stone Age.

During her latest radio interview, Miley admitted her excitement and revealed all the details about her new project.

“I did a Metallica cover of Nothing Else Matters featuring Elton John on piano, I‘ve got Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith; so many all-stars in this band. I’m so excited about this collaboration.”