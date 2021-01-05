Nicki Minaj starts the year with a new lawsuit

Nicki Minaj made some points when she said “Shout out to my haters, Sorry that you couldn‘t phase me.”

The Queen of rap is starting the year with another lawsuit, however this time the allegations come from... one of her credited writers from the song Rich Sex.

The new mom is being sued for more than $200 million by Jawara Headley, a rapper with the stage name Brinx Billions, who claims he showed his version of the song to Nicki before 2016, assuring the singer that it would be a global hit.

Brinx is stating that Nicki ripped off the original track and says that he is the sole author and creator of Rich Sex, including the writing and producing the hit.

Although there’s not an official statement by Nicki herself, Brinx also revealed that he met the rapper on MySpace at the beginning of her career.

The lawsuit includes $200 million in damages and involves Young Money and Cash Money, specifying that she ripped off the lyrics “it ain’t such a thing as broke and handsome,” apart from the similar melody and arrangements.