From Purse Meatballs to Goat Hooves, ‘The Bachelor’ premiere was TV gold

‘The Bachelor’ has officially made history! It took 19 years but “Bachelor Nation” just witnessed the first episode of season 25 starring Matt James, the first Black Bachelor in history. The episode was filled with a record-breaking number of women of color and the melanin was a beautiful sight to see. It almost made us forget about the last season of ‘The Bachelorette’ starring Tayshia Adams that was recorded at the La Quinta in Palm Springs. James met 32‌ ‌women‌ ‌ ‌that had their eye on the prize and were determined to make the right amount of eye contact to get a rose. From the goat hooves, the purse meatball, the self-proclaimed queen, and the stand-out top 3 ladies- let’s recap the first episode.

Oh Matt, the things we can say about this ten out ten strikingly beautiful bachelor. James was noticeably nervous throughout the first episode which was a breath of fresh air from the overtly confident men that starred on Tayshia’s season. And Matt had a reason to be nervous- this group of women came out swinging with catchy lines about diversity, lingerie, and a… “adult toy.” ‌The first woman to leave Matt noticeably speechless was Mari from Puerto Rico, who was unfortunately touched in the shoulder with said “toy” but we will get back to that later.

‌One stand out queen was Magi who came all‌ ‌the‌ ‌way‌ ‌from‌ ‌Ethiopia‌ to try and find love with Matt. From then on, introductions slowly got weirder- as expected. One woman brought‌ ‌a‌ ‌piece‌ ‌of‌ ‌lavender‌ ‌from‌ ‌her‌ ‌mom‘s‌ ‌garden‌ ‌ ‌that sadly didn’t carry very well on the way to Pennsylvania because it looked like a sad twig. Alycia‌, a ‌professional‌ ‌ballerina‌ twinkle-toed her way over to Matt and a woman named Saneh‌ ‌showed‌ ‌up‌ ‌wearing goat hooves‌. Soon after Kaili made her entrance wearing nothing but lingerie which made Kaili question her foot wear choice. Matt ended up sending goat hooves home but fans (including me) think he made a terrible mistake.