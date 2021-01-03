new movies

Get ready

2021 brings Latinx power to big screen with these anticipated films

Mark your calendars for 2021’s jam-packed lineup, which puts Latinx stars like JLo in the spotlight

BY

A new year, means new movies! 2021 is filled with perhaps the most-anticipated movie lineup ever. Simply because (yet another needless reminder) there was a global pandemic that delayed countless releases. Alas, the show must go on and we’re especially thrilled to see it will with lots of Latinx representation.

From flashy blockbusters like The Eternals starring  Salma Hayek , to multiple  Lin-Manuel Miranda  musings, to the romantic comedy return of her Queen  Jennifer Lopez  in Marry Me, this year will fire a host of eagerly expected movies onto the big screen. Well, fingers crossed.

 Here are the biggest upcoming movies of 2021 featuring Latinx power front and center:

Cinderella (Expected February 5, 2021)

 

This isn’t your mother’s Cinderella. Camila Cabello leads an enchanting cast - including Idina Menzel and Billy Porter - in an all new take on the classic fairy tale. The movie musical will mark the American-Cuban’s silver screen debut. According to IMDb, Cinderella will be released on February 5, 2021.  Get all the details here! 

 No Time to Die (April 2)

While we’re certainly pumped to watch Daniel Craig on his farewell tour as the iconic 007, new Bond Girl  Ana De Armas  is the real reason we’re set on seeing No Time to Die.

RELATED:

Ana de Armas’ Bond Girl dress sells out ahead of movie premiere

 

  Marry Me    (May 14)

Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, Owen Wilson©GrosbyGroup
Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Malum star in the new romantic comedy

It seems like we’ve been waiting for this film long than Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been waiting to get married. The powerhouse Latina makes her rom-com return alongside Owen Wilson, playing a role not too far from home: a music superstar. She also served as a Producer on the flick, which is based on a graphic novel. Adding to the allure, Maluma will make his big screen debut in the picture from Universal Studios.

 In the Heights   (June 18)

Lights will finally go up on this ever-delayed film adaption of  Lin-Manuel Miranda ’s acclaimed Broadway musical.  Anthony Ramos , Melissa Barrera, Stephanie Beatriz and, reportedly,  Marc Anthony  star in the film, which chronicles three days in the Dominican-American neighborhood Washington Heights in NYC.

 Eternals (November 5)


 

Marvel Universe and pop culture devotees have been in flux, awaiting this star-studded saga.  Angelina Jolie   and   Salma Hayek  headline a shimmering cast, which also includes: Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani. The plot follows “a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations.”

 Encanto (November 24)


 

LMM will strike again with this charming family confection from the true makers of magic: Disney!

 The Little Mermaid (?)

 

Third time will hopefully be the charm for Lin, who is collaborating with the iconic Alan Menken on new music for this live action Disney extravaganza. No official release date has been announced, but we can all dream that Disney will work its magic to bring us the fantasy ASAP. Check out the stacked cast, which includes, history-making Oscar-winner  Javier Bardem , above!

Stay tuned for updates!

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more