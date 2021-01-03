2021 brings Latinx power to big screen with these anticipated films

A new year, means new movies! 2021 is filled with perhaps the most-anticipated movie lineup ever. Simply because (yet another needless reminder) there was a global pandemic that delayed countless releases. Alas, the show must go on and we’re especially thrilled to see it will with lots of Latinx representation.

From flashy blockbusters like The Eternals starring Salma Hayek , to multiple Lin-Manuel Miranda musings, to the romantic comedy return of her Queen Jennifer Lopez in Marry Me, this year will fire a host of eagerly expected movies onto the big screen. Well, fingers crossed.

Here are the biggest upcoming movies of 2021 featuring Latinx power front and center :

Cinderella (Expected February 5, 2021)

This isn’t your mother’s Cinderella. Camila Cabello leads an enchanting cast - including Idina Menzel and Billy Porter - in an all new take on the classic fairy tale. The movie musical will mark the American-Cuban’s silver screen debut. According to IMDb, Cinderella will be released on February 5, 2021. Get all the details here!



No Time to Die (April 2)

While we’re certainly pumped to watch Daniel Craig on his farewell tour as the iconic 007, new Bond Girl Ana De Armas is the real reason we’re set on seeing No Time to Die.