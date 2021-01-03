2021 brings Latinx power to big screen with these anticipated films

A new year, means new movies! 2021 is filled with perhaps the most-anticipated movie lineup ever. Simply because (yet another needless reminder) there was a global pandemic that delayed countless releases. Alas, the show must go on and we’re especially thrilled to see it will with lots of Latinx representation.
From flashy blockbusters like The Eternals starring Salma Hayek , to multiple Lin-Manuel Miranda musings, to the romantic comedy return of her Queen Jennifer Lopez in Marry Me, this year will fire a host of eagerly expected movies onto the big screen. Well, fingers crossed.
Here are the biggest upcoming movies of 2021 featuring Latinx power front and center:
Cinderella (Expected February 5, 2021)
This isn’t your mother’s Cinderella. Camila Cabello leads an enchanting cast - including Idina Menzel and Billy Porter - in an all new take on the classic fairy tale. The movie musical will mark the American-Cuban’s silver screen debut. According to IMDb, Cinderella will be released on February 5, 2021. Get all the details here!
No Time to Die (April 2)
While we’re certainly pumped to watch Daniel Craig on his farewell tour as the iconic 007, new Bond Girl Ana De Armas is the real reason we’re set on seeing No Time to Die.
Marry Me (May 14)
It seems like we’ve been waiting for this film long than Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been waiting to get married. The powerhouse Latina makes her rom-com return alongside Owen Wilson, playing a role not too far from home: a music superstar. She also served as a Producer on the flick, which is based on a graphic novel. Adding to the allure, Maluma will make his big screen debut in the picture from Universal Studios.
In the Heights (June 18)
Lights will finally go up on this ever-delayed film adaption of Lin-Manuel Miranda ’s acclaimed Broadway musical. Anthony Ramos , Melissa Barrera, Stephanie Beatriz and, reportedly, Marc Anthony star in the film, which chronicles three days in the Dominican-American neighborhood Washington Heights in NYC.
Eternals (November 5)
Marvel Universe and pop culture devotees have been in flux, awaiting this star-studded saga. Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek headline a shimmering cast, which also includes: Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani. The plot follows “a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations.”
Encanto (November 24)
LMM will strike again with this charming family confection from the true makers of magic: Disney!
The Little Mermaid (?)
Third time will hopefully be the charm for Lin, who is collaborating with the iconic Alan Menken on new music for this live action Disney extravaganza. No official release date has been announced, but we can all dream that Disney will work its magic to bring us the fantasy ASAP. Check out the stacked cast, which includes, history-making Oscar-winner Javier Bardem , above!
Stay tuned for updates!