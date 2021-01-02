Watch Mariah Carey react to JLo’s NYE performance

Mariah Carey capped off the New Year with her iconic sass. The 50-year-old diva beamed into CNN’s NYE broadcast to chat with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper on the cusp of 2021. Perched in her own lavish winter wonderland setting in Aspen, Colorado, it was clearly still Christmastime in Mariah’s world. She sparkled amongst a sea of holiday trees and glossy lighting in a silver dress. As she spoke about her gratitude for the continued success of All I Want For Christmas Is You, a sound from across the country caught her ear.

“What’s going on in the background?” Mariah coyly asked. “I’m hearing music.” Andy quickly answered, with a twinkle in his drama-lovin’ eye, saying: “Yeah, we got JLo behind us, actually.” At this, Mariah merely smiled. And like that, the internet was ablaze with the moment, turning it into something bigger by making memes and fashioning snappy tweets.

As you probably know, Mimi and JLo have a bumpy public history. Though we’d love nothing more than to see the two powerhouses unite and support one another, that hasn’t always been the case. It all started in the early 2000s, when Mariah claimed to be unaware of Jennifer during a German interview. “I don’t know her,” she said rather oddly when the moderator brought up her name. Important note: this was followed by her singing Beyonce’s praises.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live years later, she backtracked a bit. Mariah claims she meant that they’ve never met and therefore she doesn’t know her. Of course, the original interview question seemed a simple attempt to gauge her opinion on the internationally-known celebrity. So a “I don’t know her personally, but she seems blank” would have sufficed.