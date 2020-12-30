Hello 2021: When, where to watch J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Karol G perform at New Year’s Eve virtual event

Say “Hello 2021” with Youtube Originals star-studded New Year’s Eve virtual event. The five-part special, hosted by Juanpa Zurita and Storm Reid, will reunite 2020 biggest celebs and performers to not only bring entertainment to your home but also deliver a message of hope and positivism after a challenging year.

The YouTube Originals’ Global New Year’s Eve Special will include musical performances from Dua Lipa, J Balvin, YG, Karol G, and Kane Brown. Plus special appearances from Demi Lovato, Matthew McConaughey, Behzinga, RuPaul, Larray, Emma Chamberlain, Anne-Marie, Marques Brownlee, and the D’Amelio Family — just to name a few.

“With the world ready to move past an extremely challenging year, YouTube will use its global reach to celebrate the hope and promise of 2021,” said Susanne Daniels, global head of original content for YouTube, in a press statement. “We look forward to closing the book on 2020 and throwing a worldwide celebration that our YouTube community can safely enjoy from home.”

The Americas will be able to enjoy “Hello 2021” on Thursday, Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT on the YouTube Originals channel. The United Kingdom, Korea, Japan, and India will also host events, with guests such as Tiger Shroff, Badshah, Zakir Khan, Jonita Gandhi, Benny Dayal, Aastha Gill, Channel, Emirin, Paparapys, Skypeace, Vamyun, Dekakin, Hanaodengan, GGILGGIL Market, Tester Hoon, Balming Tiger, Big Narstie, Katherine Ryan, Michael Coel, Kurupt FM, Yammy, WillNE, Holly H, Natasia Demetriou and many more.

The night will be packed with tons of New Year’s Eve events, including “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” From New York City’s Times Square, Billy Porter and Cyndi Lauper will delight the audience with a duet while Jimmie Allen will bring country music to “The Big Apple.” To kiss 2020 goodbye, Jennifer Lopez will have an exceptional performance right before the Times Square ball drops.

On December 30, an all-star cast of female actors, comics, directors, and writers are helping the world say goodbye to this year in an Amazon Prime comedy special called Yearly Departed . Starring Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Natasha Leggero, Rachel Brosnahan, Phoebe Robinson, Patti Harrison, Natasha Rothwell, and Ziwe, the one-hour special, produced by Rachel Brosnahan and hosted by 2 Dope Queens Phoebe Robinson, will show the impressive lineup of funny women at the 2020 funeral.

