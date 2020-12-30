Paul McCartney shows his massive influence in the music industry

Paul McCartney has proved to be a massive influence in the music industry, this time sparking the most amount of vinyl sales since 1986.

The former Beatles member released the vinyl version of his album McCartney III and had fans lining up to get the coveted record right before Christmas.

It was also reported that this format had the best sales week since the release of CDs, with an incredible 1.8 million units at the end of 2020.

©GettyImages ‘McCartney III’

New artists have also been adapting to the resurgence of vinyl, with popular stores carrying a large selection of new releases, making more and more fans interested in collecting their favorite records.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic also affected the production of the fan-favorite format, causing many artists to push back on the release of their scheduled albums, proving the importance of vinyl in sales nowadays.

Including Lana Del Rey’s highly-anticipated project Chemtrails Over the Country Club, because of a “16-week delay” in production.

Chemtrails over the Country Club video January 11 pic.twitter.com/tChsazJZJH — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) December 22, 2020

McCartney debuted on the second spot of the Billboard 200 chart, right behind Taylor Swift’s unexpected release Evermore which caused commotion among her fans, as it was the continuation of her latest successful project Folklore .