Urbano Latino Music: ‘A Decade of Global Success’

As 2020 comes to an end, we reflect on how this strenuous year will undoubtedly be remembered in the history of humanity. Beyond the difficulties of this year, we want to highlight some positive outcomes, one of them being the musical phenomena of the past decade.

When we analyze the past ten years of the entertainment industry, and consider the contributions made by Latino artists, there is an urban music movement with global implications. From 2010 to 2020, a new generation of the urbano movement came to fruition, blending with the already established artists from previous years. This, once again, became a landmark in commercial music with unprecedented results.

The urbano Latino movement that began in the streets, and was even forbidden for some, has a presence of great magnitude not only in the English-speaking market but worldwide. The urbano Latino music scene has their supporters and detractors, like everything that is successful, but the reality is clear: urbano Latino music is more established than ever. For this reason, we have titled our digital cover ‘The Success of the Decade’ by presenting three current musical references on our end of the year cover.

Without lessening the great work that other artists of the urbano Latino genre have done and continue to do, our cover features: Bad Bunny , Natti Natasha and Rauw Alejandro. These three artists help keep urbano Latino music accessible on the global stage.

HOLA! USA brought together an important group of artists, executives and leaders in the urbano Latino genre to tell us more about the music in what we have called an overwhelming success.

We spoke with executives from the streaming platform Apple Music, Jennifer D’Cunha, Global Head of Latin Music and Jerry Pulles, Latin Music Programmer of Apple Music. D’Cunha and Pulles talked about why urbano Latino music is currently the most desirable genre in the industry, the influence it exerts globally, how the projection of a rhythmic school has indefinitely come to stay and the continuous evolution of the music thanks to the ongoing cultivation of new talent.

Finally, Ángel “El Guru” Vera host of ‘La Fórmula Radio with El Guru’ on Apple Music, gives us a historical purview of urbano Latino music. Known as the “Latin urban tastemaker” El Guru features artists who are at the forefront of the genre.

Enjoy this very special end of the year cover!

UNDERSTANDING THE URBANO LATINO GENRE

The fascinating popularity of urbano Latino music, that has ramped up in the last decade, would not have been possible without the support and exposure that artists have gotten from different platforms. ‘El Guru’ is one of those voices, tirelessly supporting the amplification of reggaeton with his program ‘La Formula Radio.’ He himself helps us understand how urbano Latino music has evolved from this genre.

“Reggaeton music started in Carolina, Puerto Rico. Carolina is like the Bronx in New York, where hip-hop began. Well, reggaeton started in Carolina, which is where I come from. In 2007, me and my brother started singing because there came a time when everyone wanted to be like Daddy Yankee. Nobody wanted to play any sports anymore. Everybody wanted to be like Daddy Yankee. Even artists like J Balvin, who is now one of the greatest in Colombia, also wanted to be like Daddy Yankee,” he explains.