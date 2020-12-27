RBD virtual concert generates overwhelming reactions from fans

Fans are excited after watching the almost two-hour virtual RBD reunion concert. ‘Ser o Parecer 2020’ is the ideal concert to end this year! After their musical hiatus, Anahí, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez, and Christopher von Uckermann reunited to perform their classic hits. This reunion was announced in October, 2020. It also happens to be the 16th anniversary of famous telenovela ‘Rebelde’.

This concert is already making history. it is one of the most anticipated virtual concerts of the end of this year. It has already broken all the ticket sales records by becoming the ‘live stream’ best-selling 2020 in the Hispanic market.

The group performed all fan-favorite songs like ‘Ser o Parecer,’ ‘Solo Quédate En Silencio,’ ‘Bésame Sin Miedo,’ ‘Enséñame,’ ‘Este Corazón,’ ‘Tras de Mí’ and ‘Nuestro Amor,’ among many others popular ones. RDB also sang their new single ‘Siempre He Estado Aquí’.

Fans could’t contain their feelings and emotions for this awaited reunion. The hashtag #SerOParecer2020 was trending since the concert started. Although Dulce María and Alfonso Herrera were not part of the reunion, fans seemed to fully enjoy the virtual concert.

Old footage of the band was also shown in between songs. “They really shape a whole generation”, a fan commented on Twitter.

“Anahi singing ‘Sálvame in 2020 is everything we needed,” another fan posted.