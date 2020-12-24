Robert Rodriguez new movie ‘We Can Be Heroes’ is the diversity Hollywood needs

Robert Rodriguez has done whatever he can to bring Latin stories and faces to Hollywood. From Desperado, Four Rooms, From Dusk til Dawn, and the Spy Kids Trilogy the 52-year-old Mexican American from Texas helped Latin legends like Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas, and Danny Trejo become working actors. Rodriguez is a pioneer for diversity in Hollywood and his latest Netflix film We Can Be Heroes is a representation of how much he has continued to accomplish. Read how Rodriguez created an “organically diverse” superhero team and used his children as inspiration.







“We Can Be Heroes” is an action comedy-drama that follows children who team up and work together to save the world and their parents after an alien invader kidnaps Earth’s superheroes. Missy Moreno, played by YaYa Gosselin is on her journey to rescue her superhero dad, Marcus Moreno played by Pedro Pascal. Per NBC News, Moreno teams up with 10 other super kids, whose parents were also kidnapped, to create “a new organically diverse superhero team.” Rodriguez’s Sharkboy and Lavagirl characters from his 2005 film are in the same world and appear as adults in the film.



Rodríguez told NBC that he found himself revisiting the notes and journals he kept while doing Spy Kids and The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl while working on We Can Be Heroes. By tapping back into those sources of inspiration he was able to create “something that just feels like those films, but it’s still new and fresh for today.” “All those earlier films were based on my experiences growing up in a family of 10 kids,” he said, “whereas this one, was more based on my experience as a father raising my kids.” Rodriguez drew inspiration from his five children to create a heartfelt journey full of fun and unexpected plot twists. He said that his youngest daughter, Rhiannon, inspired a lot of the children’s superpowers. The 15-year-old is a talented singer and artist and inspired the character “Facemaker”, who has shapeshifting abilities, “A Capella”, who levitates things with her voice, and “Ojo,” who manifests her mysterious powers through her sketches. The proud father even used her art for the film. “She draws nonstop on her iPad and she’s so good. In fact, all the art you see that Ojo draws on her iPad, my daughter drew that on the set, in real-time because we needed to have drawings done on the set. So, she was on the set every day making those.”

Three of his oldest children, Racer, 23, Rebel, 21, and Rogue, 16, also brought the film to life. Racer created the characters of Sharkboy and Lavagirl when he was 7 and is a producer on the film. Rebel played a younger Sharkboy in the original film and created the new movie’s score while Rogue did the set designs for the alien spaceships. “It really was a way to capture their childhood, the fun we had and the parenting and the sort of mentorship and partnering with your children that takes place — and how they become better than us. That‘s really the story of the movie,” Rodríguez said.