‘Sex and the City’ is coming back for a limited series without Kim Cattrall

According to an insider who told Page Six exclusively, Kim Cattrall who plays Samantha is not returning to the renewal of the show and has repeatedly said she is not interested in returning.

Back in September, Parker teased the idea of ‘Sex and the City’ potentially returning to Entertainment Tonight, but said “I wouldn’t call it a reboot, I would call it a ‘revisit.‘” The actress also said “I’d like to see where all of them are. I’m curious, the world has changed even since the movie… technology and social media.” Add to that, “sexual politics and the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up… I think Carrie Bradshaw would just be so greedy to share her feelings and thoughts.”

©HBO FILMS/ HOME BOX OFFICE/NEW LINE CINEMA/VILLAGE ROADSHOW / BLANKENHORN, CRAIG / Album Cynthia Nixon will reprise her role as Miranda.

Parker’s former co-star, Cattrall recently discussed on the ‘Women‘s Prize for Fiction’ podcast this week and said her time on the show “was a lot of fun and I loved it,” even though she isn’t returning to the series.

Cattrall didn’t specify that she was discussing the HBO show but it’s easy to read between the lines. “I‘m lucky enough to have a choice, not that I haven’t worked for it, but I have it,” Cattrall continued. “It’s something I feel very lucky to have and I’m very protective of it. I wouldn’t be any good doing something that I really didn’t want to do.”