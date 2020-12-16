Harry Shum Jr. talks working with JLo, ‘All My Life’ movie and more

“¡Buena vida!” Harry Shum Jr. chimes at the end of our cheery phone chat. The 38-year-old actor is as kind as he is talented, happily opening up about his new film All My Life and everything in between.

Harry was born far away from La La Land, living in Costa Rica until the age of six when his family relocated to America. Since then, the creative has made stellar use of his triple-threat skillset. He’s appeared in multiple projects that went on to be woven into the fabric of pop culture. You may know him as Mike Chang on Glee. Unless his stint on Shadowhunters was more your jam. Or perhaps you’re eagerly hoping for him to have a front and center role in the Crazy Rich Asians sequel?

From the latter to working with powerhouse talents like Jennifer Lopez , read on for our delightful chat with Harry.

©Patti Perret/Universal Pictures Harry Shum Jr as Solomon Chau in ‘All My Life’

HOLA! USA: So March 2019 versus March 2020 are lightyears from each other. If you don’t mind sharing, how has it been raising your first child in this time?

Harry Shum Jr: Everything that I think most people go through. Excitement; complete fear; what did I get myself into? And then this beautiful calming moment... before the crying starts happening [laughs].

It’s such a great lesson of being human again. I think that’s the whole thing. Seeing this new life forming and you have complete responsibility over its wellbeing. It’s been beautiful for the most part, even during the crying/trying moments.

I give you many kudos. It must be even harder during a pandemic.

You start to feel this multi-tasking, heroic sense. I’m washing the dishes, I’m cooking, I’m making a playground… you’re making use of everything you’ve ever learned in life or are trying to learn new things in a matter of hours.

Your career is rooted in the theatre and live performance. Is performing live something you’ve missed in 2020?

Yeah, I do. The closest thing, outside of theatre, is sitcoms. I remember the couple that I got to do early in my career. You have this sense of killing two birds with one stone. You’re putting something on tape that will live forever and you’re also kind of living in the moment and responding to an audience.

Being a dancer, I always considered myself really lucky to be able to go on tour. When I was touring with artists, I felt this energy that only the artist and the band and the dancers got to really share, specifically, when you’re onstage. That energy is something that’s unmatched and you can’t replicate anywhere else.

Speaking of, early in your career you danced with our queen: Jennifer Lopez. What was it like working with her?

There’s artists where you admire them for their talents or tenacity and beauty and all that. She is someone that has the whole package... the work ethic. What I loved about her is that she didn’t look at things just as a music artist, she looked at it in choreography, staging - all the elements within the entire performance. Which is much appreciated. Sometimes artists are limited with time restraints. They go in, they get taught the choreography. Something that Jennifer does is put her whole heart into it. She has so much input.

When I worked with her, I worked with choreographers Rich + Tone. I grew up being a huge fan. They were in Missy Elliot videos, they danced for Michael Jackson... When I got to work with them when I did Dancing with the Stars and all that, it was such a pleasure.