Why Anne Hathaway is tired of being compared to Anjelica Huston

Anne Hathaway is not taking any negativity! The acclaimed actress is not willing to let the comparison on her performance as the Grand High Witch, in reference to Anjelica Houston’s 1990 portrayal, outshines the excellent reboot of the iconic film The Witches.

The new storyline directed by Robert Zemeckis follows similar characters and situations, however is adapted for a new generation and brings a whole new audience from the classic movie that terrified kids and adults.

The 38-year-old actress admitted that despite the expected comparisons from original films to reboots, she is now tired of people criticizing her performance.

Anne revealed that she keeps reminding herself that “there have been like, six Batman and four Jokers, and seven James Bonds.”

©HBO Max ‘The Witches’

However when it comes to women, “we seem to get a little more comparisons”, adding that the audience “seem to get a little more excited when it’s two men.”

She also took a moment to talk about Anjelica’s performance, describing it as “flawless” and “iconic,” highlighting that “it’s just right for the film she’s in,” and hoping that her portrayal in the reboot is just right for the film that she is in.

©Warner Brothers Anjelica Huston in ‘The Witches’

The Hollywood star wants each performance to be celebrated and is “hoping all this soul searching that we have been doing lately” helps people to have a more positive outlook.

Anne recently gave more details about her experience on the set of the movie, and even revealed some of the obstacles she encountered while being pregnant and filming.