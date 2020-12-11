New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Taylor Swift, Kid Cudi, Daddy Yankee & more

When Beyoncé delighted fans in 2013 with the surprise drop of her self-titled album, she forever changed the way artists release music. Drake followed her footsteps in 2015, releasing his album, If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, on a Friday, just like Bey. That same year, it became the industry standard, with musicians leaving Tuesday behind and coming together to release new singles, mixtapes, and albums on Fridays.

Now, every Friday is a celebration for music fans, with hours of new music coming out every week, just in time for the weekend. Even though Saturday and Sunday don’t really mean much during the current pandemic, we’ll always have the audio comfort we know and love from some of our favorite artists to get us through quarantine.

One of the biggest releases this week is courtesy of Taylor Swift , who decided to give fans two albums in 2020. On Thursday, the star announced she would be releasing Evermore, calling it the “sister record” to July’s release, Folklore. Less than 24 hours, the album is here, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

Following the record’s release, she informed fans of the creative process that led to her producing another album so quickly.

“I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released,” the singer said. “There was something different with Folklore . In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them.”