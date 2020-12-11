Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys have collaborated on a new single together

If you thrived during the ‘90s listening to the Backstreet Boys album and going to Britney Spears ’ concerts, you might need to sit down to hear this news. The beloved boy band, the Backstreet Boys and the princess of pop, Britney Spears have released a new single together and this is music to our ears.
On Friday, the 39-year-old singer released a deluxe version of her “Glory” album that came out four years ago and this special edition version includes the song “Matches” which is the music collab by her and the famous boy band. It’s hard to believe but this is the first time the Backstreet boys and Spears have joined forces on a song.
The new single is described as a dance song with sexy lyrics. Aside from it being the first time the two ‘90s artists worked together, it’s also the first time the Backstreet Boys have released any new music since their 2019 single, “No Place,” according to USA Today.
The new version of the “Glory” album also features a few other unheard songs such as “Swimming in the Stars,” and “Mood Ring (By Demand),” according to USA Today.
Fans of the “...Baby One More Time” singer are excited to learn of this news considering it’s been a rough year for Spears dealing with the drama of trying to stop a conservatorship role her father has had for the past 12 years.
The 39-year-old’s father, Jamie Spears has control over how Spears lives her life and even controls her fortune.
“My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father,” the singer’s lawyer, Samuel Ingham, told the judge in a previous hearing according to USA Today. “She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”