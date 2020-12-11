Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys have collaborated on a new single together

If you thrived during the ‘90s listening to the Backstreet Boys album and going to Britney Spears ’ concerts, you might need to sit down to hear this news. The beloved boy band, the Backstreet Boys and the princess of pop, Britney Spears have released a new single together and this is music to our ears.

©GettyImages Britney Spears released a new version of her 2016 album, “Glory.”

On Friday, the 39-year-old singer released a deluxe version of her “Glory” album that came out four years ago and this special edition version includes the song “Matches” which is the music collab by her and the famous boy band. It’s hard to believe but this is the first time the Backstreet boys and Spears have joined forces on a song.

©GettyImages Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys joined forces on a new single.

The new single is described as a dance song with sexy lyrics. Aside from it being the first time the two ‘90s artists worked together, it’s also the first time the Backstreet Boys have released any new music since their 2019 single, “No Place,” according to USA Today.