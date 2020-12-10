Everything we know about Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Evermore’

Taylor Swift is back, back, back again! The singer is unstoppable this year and has announced the release of a second album just five months after the massive success she received with Folklore.
Fans of the artist are absolutely thrilled with the news shared by Taylor this morning on social media, revealing there will be a new music video for her first single Willow from the official continuation of Folklore , named Evermore being released tonight.
The 30-year-old singer continues reinventing herself and admits she “just couldn’t stop writing songs” and did it all with the help of Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon.
Tonight the story continues, as the music video for “willow” drops at midnight eastern. pic.twitter.com/T3o0nsANpY— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020
Taylor has shocked her fans twice with the surprise release of both albums, hinting at the projects with two different tweets that stated “not a lot going on at the moment.”
Evermore features a duet with the band Haim and another track with Bon Iver, the list of songs have already been released alongside the new artwork for the album.
Including a song called Champagne Problems that has already caused major commotion, as it is the same name as one of Katy Perry’s songs in her record Smile, making some Twitter users believe this might be a collaboration from the two singers.
Swift recently released Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions on Disney Plus, and explained that Folklore had something different from her previous eras, and she never felt like she was departing and more like she was returning.
Describing her desire to keep writing the “imaginary/not imaginary tales” as a way of welcoming “the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives.”