Charlize Theron wants to see more LGBTQ representation in Hollywood

Charlize Theron is listening to her fans and wants everyone to be represented on the big screen.

Loading the player...

The Hollywood star is now expressing her interest in a movie proposal that would involve a queer storyline from the iconic film Die Hard starring Bruce Willis.

The 45-year-old acclaimed actress has been very active on Twitter, recently posting about her interview with Mackenzie Davis, who stars in Hulu’s most streamed film Happiest Season , alongside Kristen Stewart and Aubrey Plaza

.

©Hulu ‘Happiest Season’ on Hulu

Fans of Charlize commented on her interview and started pitching some ideas for a potential LGBTQ film.

Including a tweet that demanded a storyline “where Charlize Theron goes on a rampage to save her wife,” adding that “Lesbian Christmas rom-coms are all well” but an action movie would be incredibly groundbreaking.

Where do I sign https://t.co/nO47Bj28CN — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) December 8, 2020

While some users thought it would be too controversial, Charlize immediately thought it would be a great idea, responding to the original tweet “Where do I sign.”

Die Hard is still a massive success and catapulted Bruce Willis into stardom back in 1998, earning a total of $1.4 billion globally with the franchise.