Why Cher struggled playing herself in ‘Bobbleheads: The Movie’

Cher has officially done it all! The pop superstar has been involved in a number of different projects, from reinventing herself musically, being a fashion trend-setter, and even acting in some of the most iconic films of the last decades.

Loading the player...

This time the 74-year-old legend is bringing to life an animated character in Bobbleheads: The Movie.

The hitmaker took a moment to talk about her role in the film, confessing that despite being “famous for a million years,” this is the first time she has been asked to do a voiceover.

She went on to admit that she feels like she has a “very strange voice,” to the point that she hates hearing herself sometimes, and had doubts about being part of the project, especially because she wasn’t sure if the young audience would know who she was.

Join the Bobbleheads and guest star Bobble- Cher on an epic adventure for the entire family! #BobbleheadsMovie is yours to own on DVD & Digital NOW! https://t.co/TvL0TsMaut pic.twitter.com/6vm66JSD4v — Bobbleheads: The Movie (@BobbleheadsMov) December 9, 2020

Cher says that she had a similar experience during the set of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again , where she kept thinking “What am I doing in this film? This is a film for young people.”

Luckily the singer was able to get past the initial hesitation and delivered an amazing performance, which included the cover of some of the greatest ABBA classics in her album Dancing Queen.