Chris Pine brings back 80’s fashion in Wonder Woman

Chris Pine is showing his excitement for the upcoming release of Wonder Woman 1984 , but he is even more thrilled about bringing back the iconic 80’s fashion with his character in the highly-anticipated movie.

The 40-year-old actor recently talked about the film during his interview with Kelly and Ryan, however he was more interested in giving his insight on the style of Steve Trevor, portraying Gal Gadot’s love interest and looking handsome and stylish in the process.

The movie which will be released on HBO Max, already revealed that the actor will be present in the storyline, but details of how he was able to reappear after his tragic death in the first one is still a mystery for fans of the franchise.

©GettyImages Chris Pine and Gal Gadot

Chris admitted that he is a huge fan of the 80’s and had a great time changing the way his character presents himself the first time, as he was known for being “a world-weary vet and he’s jaded about what the world can be all about and how bad humans can be.”

He went on to say that this was an opportunity to change his mindset, which is now “wide-eyed and excited about everything and ready for the experience.”

©Warner Brothers. Chris Pine in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

About his new outfits, Chris shared that his favorite part was sporting parachute pants and fanny packs.

Confessing that “for a gentleman, or anyone that really wants to wear a well fitted pant, the fanny pack provides both a protection of the silhouette of the pant while also providing incredible storage space.”