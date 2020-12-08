More than your average Christmas movies

Let’s face it, you might be having a hard time getting into the holiday spirit, or maybe you are just tired of watching Home Alone over and over.

That’s why we bring you a list of alternative Christmas movies, that you didn’t know you needed until now!

Starting with the 80’s classic Lethal Weapon (1987)

Watch a young Mel Gibson play Martin Riggs, a Sergeant haunted by the death of his wife solving a criminal case during Christmas time.

©Warner Brothers ‘Lethal Weapon’ (1987)

The Stanley Kubrick film that features Hollywood royalty on Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Go back in time when everyone was obsessed with the legendary celebrity couple, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

This film gets darker and darker as the pair attend a Christmas party in Manhattan, however we promise you won’t be able to take your eyes off the screen in true Kubrick style.

©Warner Brothers. ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ (1999)

If you are looking for an Oscar-worthy performance STALAG 17 (1953)

We all love a good old Hollywood movie, however this one is actually based on a true story, following a group of American soldiers, as they spend Christmas being prisoners during World War II.

This Broadway adaptation was filmed in California during the rainy season, setting the scene for an incredible set design that gives you an insight into the 50’s flicks.