‘De Viaje Con Los Derbez’ gets renewed for season 2

The funniest Latinx family will be back! Spanish-language premium streaming service, PANTAYA confirmed the second season of the hilarious and heartfelt original unscripted series “De Viaje Con Los Derbez” (“Derbez Family Vacation”). “When my family and I decided to do this in season one, we saw it as kind of an experiment. We have our share of ups and downs, but we are not the Kardashians! We were happily surprised that our audience responded so well, and having just come back from shooting, I think there will be more laughs and tears in this one!” said Eugenio Derbez .
The second season will stream on PANTAYA in the U.S. and Puerto Rico and internationally on Amazon Prime Video.
“De Viaje Con Los Derbez” is a half-hour Spanish-language docu-comedy that gives audiences an unfiltered behind-the-scenes look at the outrageous and heartfelt vacation adventures of one of the most beloved entertainment families on Spanish-language television. The reality also got nominated as the best reality show by Imagen Awards and Kids Choice Mexico. “Reception to this funny and heartwarming series has been incredible. Whether it’s a film, scripted television, or unscripted series, Eugenio has a charisma, talent, and vision that keeps audiences glued to their screens,” said Pantaya CEO Paul Presburger. “We’re very proud to partner with him in bringing another great season to our subscribers and to continue our collaboration with our Lionsgate television family, 3Pas and Wallin Chambers in making this show a staple of our Pantaya streaming service.”
“We’re thrilled to join Eugenio and his family on another fun adventure. They welcomed us on their journey last year, and television audiences invited them into their homes with open arms,” said Lionsgate SVP and Head of Unscripted Programming Alice Dickens-Koblin. “This is the type of binge-worthy premium content that resonates with viewers, and we can’t wait to share more of it via our amazing partners at Pantaya and Amazon Prime Video.”
The first season of “De Viaje Con Los Derbez” takes the audience on a trip to Morocco. Here, Eugenio Derbez, Alessandra Rosaldo, Aitana, Vadhir, José Eduardo, Aislinn Derbez , and her then-husband Mauricio Ochmann , and their daughter Kailani , embarked on an adventure to show not only their best and emotional moments but also their family conflicts.
“‘De Viaje Con Los Derbez’ is a very hilarious and endearing series emblematic of the content our company takes great pride in producing,” said Katy Wallin and Stephanie Bloch Chambers. “Eugenio and his star-studded family are truly a global sensation, and we’re very excited to take fans on their next laughter-and-heart-filled vacation.”