‘De Viaje Con Los Derbez’ gets renewed for season 2

The funniest Latinx family will be back! Spanish-language premium streaming service, PANTAYA confirmed the second season of the hilarious and heartfelt original unscripted series “De Viaje Con Los Derbez” (“Derbez Family Vacation”). “When my family and I decided to do this in season one, we saw it as kind of an experiment. We have our share of ups and downs, but we are not the Kardashians! We were happily surprised that our audience responded so well, and having just come back from shooting, I think there will be more laughs and tears in this one!” said Eugenio Derbez .

The second season will stream on PANTAYA in the U.S. and Puerto Rico and internationally on Amazon Prime Video.

“De Viaje Con Los Derbez” is a half-hour Spanish-language docu-comedy that gives audiences an unfiltered behind-the-scenes look at the outrageous and heartfelt vacation adventures of one of the most beloved entertainment families on Spanish-language television. The reality also got nominated as the best reality show by Imagen Awards and Kids Choice Mexico. “Reception to this funny and heartwarming series has been incredible. Whether it’s a film, scripted television, or unscripted series, Eugenio has a charisma, talent, and vision that keeps audiences glued to their screens,” said Pantaya CEO Paul Presburger. “We’re very proud to partner with him in bringing another great season to our subscribers and to continue our collaboration with our Lionsgate television family, 3Pas and Wallin Chambers in making this show a staple of our Pantaya streaming service.”