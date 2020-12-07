Bad Bunny’s ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’ makes history as first All-Spanish No. 1 album

While Bad Bunny has always been known for shaking the table, the reggaeton star has officially made history with his latest release.

El Último Tour Del Mundo , Bad Bunny’s fourth studio album and third album in 2020, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 this week, making it the first entirely Spanish-language album to hit No. 1. The album debuted with 116,000 equivalent album units, beating out Miley Cyrus ’ latest release, Plastic Hearts, which debuted at No. 2.

According to Billboard, previous Spanish-language albums to hit No. 1 include Selena’s Dreaming of You and Il Divo’s Ancora, but those also featured some singing in English. The four all-Spanish-language albums that previously debuted in the Top 5, falling short of No. 1, include Bad Bunny’s February release YHLQMDLG, Mana’s Amar es Combatir, and Shakira’s Fijación Oral: Vol. 1.

With this latest achievement in mind, Bunny has now had five charting albums on the Billboard 200, with his last four all securing a spot in the top 10. His first charting project, X 100PRE, peaked at No. 11 at the top of 2019, which he followed with Oasis--his collaboration with J Balvin--moving up to the No. 9 spot later that year. YHLQMDLG debuted at No. 2 back in March 14, 2020 while his surprise quarantine release, Las Que No Iban a Salir, followed just a few months later and grabbed the No. 7 spot.

El Último Tour Del Mundo continues his successful streak by hitting No. 1, also making Benito only the second act to have three new top 10 albums in 2020, following Young Boy Never Broke Again, who has claimed four top 10s this year. A lot of the success for El Último Tour Del Mundo was catapulted by a “Dákiti,” Bunny’s collaboration with Jhay Cortez, which served as the first single off the project.