Aubrey Plaza reveals who had COVID-19 on the set of ‘Happiest Season’

Aubrey Plaza has shared some details on the set of the successful holiday movie Happiest Season , including how Kirsten Stewart had coronavirus during filming.

The romantic comedy starring Daniel Levy from Schitt‘s Creek and Alison Brie from Glow , has been named the most-watched film on Hulu, outperforming some other releases and bringing the most subscribers.

The film was filmed back in February and it was set to be released in theaters, however amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it premiered online with the most hours watched during Thanksgiving weekend.

©Hulu Clea DuVall, Kristen Stewart and MacKenzie Davis

Hollywood star Aubrey Plaza is now revealing some of the details from the filming, including how there was a COVID-19 outbreak, involving the cast and film crew.

The 36-year-old actress recently appeared on The Late Show and confessed she was actually disappointed that her character didn’t end up with Kristen’s.

She was also trending on Twitter after the release of the movie, with fans of the cast being amazed with her looks and acting skills.

no thoughts just aubrey plaza in happiest season (2020) pic.twitter.com/QQneQqfYfA — ً (@wiIdshot) November 26, 2020

However the biggest revelation made by the actress had to do with the coronavirus, as she explained “COVID-19 was on our set,” adding that “Kristen got sick,” and “a lot of people got sick.”