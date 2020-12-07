Why Jennifer Lopez is advising The Weeknd

Jennifer Lopez is warning The Weekend about the stressful preparation ahead of the Super Bowl Halftime show, opening up about her experience with Shakira during the highly-anticipated event.

The incredible performer took a moment to wish good luck and offered some words of advice to the Blinding Lights singer, explaining that “it was intense,” but it was “all worth it in the end.”

©GettyImages Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

She went on to explain that “the ride itself is intense,” adding that it’s a big stage “and you want to do great and you are fighting certain elements creatively, and it is just one of those things that I think is such a privilege and a blessing to be able to experience.”

JLo reminisced about her powerful performance during the event, describing it as a “big deal” that requires a lot of preparation.

©GettyImages Super Bowl Halftime show

The Hollywood actress is also glad that she was able to deliver to the audience, as she is aware that “at the end of the day,” everybody enjoyed the energy they brought to the stage.

Jennifer confessed that as much as she thinks the Halftime Show is a lifetime opportunity, she is also happy that it is not her this year and it’s now The Weeknd’s turn, referring to the amount of dedication that took.