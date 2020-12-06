Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes give fans ultimate holiday surprise

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have a holiday treat for fans! The “Señorita” lovebirds surprised everyone by releasing their own version of “The Christmas Song” on Saturday, December 5. “This has been such a crazy year with so many challenges,” Camila began in her Instagram announcement. “This holiday season, it is more important than ever to spread love and kindness to everyone! Shawn and I wanted to send all our love to you amazing humans so we put together something special for you, our rendition of #TheChristmasSong.”

The 23-year-old Cuban-American songstress went on to reveal that the song is not only meant to spread cheer, but charity! “All streams will support those in need right now, and to kick this off, we are donating $100K to Feeding America!” she continued in her lengthy caption. “We love you all so much and hope you get to enjoy this song over a very safe and merry holiday!”

Camila then added a call to action for fans, writing: “It would make our holidays if you went on their website and donated to one of their sectors and help out your community! They have sectors all over the nation. Let’s make our little corner of the world more beautiful today ❤️ Tarzan says hi.”

Shawn, 22, was equally excited, writing: “Wanted to give you guys a few surprise songs for the holidays. #WONDER holiday deluxe is out now, including #TheChristmasSong with @camila_cabello 🦋🥺🖤 Proceeds from the song will benefit @feedingamerica & we’re starting by donating $100k to support those in need in the holidays.”