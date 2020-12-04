Mariah Carey is saving Christmas with her festive special

Mariah Carey is the gift that gives on giving! Delivering a festive performance alongside Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson in the new Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.

The legendary singer just released the music video for Oh Santa! with two of the most powerful voices in the music industry, co-writing the track with Mariah, and giving the fans everything they wanted and more.

However the icon was forced to think twice before organizing the breathtaking Apple TV+ special because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Mariah explained how she started planning the show in February, but the restrictions caused by the health crisis almost put a break on the magic.

During her recent appearance on Good Morning ‘America, she went on to say that “it has been a task because we’ve had to be COVID compliant with everything,” adding that it was incredibly stressful at first, “but the folks at Apple were so incredibly supportive to make sure that this special happened.”

©Apple TV Mariah Carey

And in true Christmas spirit, she also confessed that it was a collective effort that made it all happen, explaining that “We just all really got together. We dealt with all the rules.”

The Los Angeles based star also revealed that “everybody had to be tested every day,” and the performers and film crew “were super careful.”