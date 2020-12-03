Is Margot Robbie feuding with Kaley Cuoco over Harley Quinn?

Is there enough room for two Harley Quinns? Kaley Cuoco thinks there is, as she is now denying any rumors that she is involved in a feud with Margot Robbie over the portrayal of the popular fictional character.

The former star of The Big Bang Theory started playing Harley for the HBO Max animated series and apparently she loves it! Describing the character as “iconic,” a “badass,” and the definition of “female empowerment.”

However fans of Suicide Squad and Margot’s Harley Quinn have started to believe the rumor that the two Hollywood stars don’t like each other.

©HBO Max Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy

During a recent interview, the 35-year-old actress went on to say that apparently she has “never even met,” Margot.

Explaining that she is aware that Harley “became kind of a big deal,” and when Birds of Prey was released, “there were all these stories that me and Margot Robbie were fighting.”

©GettyImages Suicide Squad premiere

The biggest gossip about the two talented actresses started during Comic-Con, when they reportedly refused to work together. However Kaley took the time to address the situation and said that it was completely false that they “refused to be on the same stage together.”

Adding that “neither of us was even at Comic-Con,” and she actually loves Margot and her portrayal of Harley.

So there you have it, we think it is safe to say that the spotlight is big enough for both Margot and Kaley, with the two of them doing a fantastic job with their iconic characters.