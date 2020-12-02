This might be the star-studded holiday special you don’t want to miss

Juanes wants us to celebrate an eternal Christmas! The multiple Latin Grammy and Grammy-winning artist and his beloved wife Karen Martinez join forces with Pantaya, a premium Spanish-language streaming service, to premiere CELEBREMOS: ETERNA NAVIDAD on December 4th. Unlike anything you’ve seen before, the holiday special would be a star-studded comedy and musical event featuring worldly renowned Latinx talent, celebrity secrets, and delicious “Nochebuena” cooking recipes, everything with English subtitles.
Juanes and Mexican singer and multi-instrumentalist Jay de la Cueva will perform their newly released song and music video for their cover of “El Niño del Tambor” (“The Little Drummer Boy”). Other confirmed musical performances include some of the biggest names in Latinx entertainment, like Alejandro Fernández, América Fernández, Camila Fernández, Valentina Fernández, Los Tigres Del Norte, Manuel Carrasco, Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga, Morat, Danna Paola , Gloria Trevi, Edith Márquez, Luciano Pereyra, Paty Cantú, Kurt, and La Adictiva Banda San José De Mesillas. The feel good special will also include A-list guests Aislinn Derbez , Ana De La Reguera, Sebastian Zurita, Ricardo O’Farrill, Chef Benito Molina and Chef Solange Muris.
Juanes and Jay de la Cueva surprised fans with this classic. A musical theme loaded with guitar riffs and powerful drum fills.
This Christmas carol and the special is part of “Eterna Navidad: Celebremos,” where various artists pay homage to the 1986 album, “Eterna Navidad.” The 1986 album included the voices of “La Hermandad” (Pandora, Yuri, Mijares, Daniela Romo, Denise de Kalafe, Hernaldo Zuñiga, Oscar Athié, Ariadna and Tatiana) For this occasion Universal Music, and Pantaya have decided to bring it to our screens.
The album also includes a single performed by the Fernández dynasty. Alejandro, Camila, Valentina and América joined their voices to perform another classic of the season, “Blanca Navidad”.
“Eterna Navidad: Celebremos” is available on all digital platforms and includes the following songs:
- Blanca Navidad, Alejandro Fernández con Camila, Valentina y América Fernández
- Dulce Navidad (Jingle Bell) Morat y Danna Paola
- El niño del tambor, Juanes y Jay de la Cueva
- Adeste fideles, Edith Márquez y Luciano Pereyra
- Rodolfo el reno, Los Tigres del Norte
- Llegó Navidad, Manuel Carrasco
- Arre borriquito, Kalimba, Esteman, Nicole Favre
- Los Peces en el río, El Recodo
- Los campanilleros, Kurt
- Diciembre (Last Christmas), Paty Cantú
- Ven a mi casa esta Navidad, Gloria Trevi
- La marimorena, La Adictiva Banda San José de Mesillas
- Campana sobre campana, Nacho y Pitzion
- Feliz Navidad, Daniela Spalla y Santiago en la guitarra
- Ven a cantar, Danna Paola, Edith Márquez, Esteman, Gloria Trevi, Kalimba, Kurt, La Adictiva, Paty Cantú y Nicole Favre
CELEBREMOS: ETERNA NAVIDAD premieres on Pantaya on December 4, 2020.