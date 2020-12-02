This might be the star-studded holiday special you don’t want to miss

Juanes wants us to celebrate an eternal Christmas! The multiple Latin Grammy and Grammy-winning artist and his beloved wife Karen Martinez join forces with Pantaya, a premium Spanish-language streaming service, to premiere CELEBREMOS: ETERNA NAVIDAD on December 4th. Unlike anything you’ve seen before, the holiday special would be a star-studded comedy and musical event featuring worldly renowned Latinx talent, celebrity secrets, and delicious “Nochebuena” cooking recipes, everything with English subtitles.

Juanes and Mexican singer and multi-instrumentalist Jay de la Cueva will perform their newly released song and music video for their cover of “El Niño del Tambor” (“The Little Drummer Boy”). Other confirmed musical performances include some of the biggest names in Latinx entertainment, like Alejandro Fernández, América Fernández, Camila Fernández, Valentina Fernández, Los Tigres Del Norte, Manuel Carrasco, Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga, Morat, Danna Paola , Gloria Trevi, Edith Márquez, Luciano Pereyra, Paty Cantú, Kurt, and La Adictiva Banda San José De Mesillas. The feel good special will also include A-list guests Aislinn Derbez , Ana De La Reguera, Sebastian Zurita, Ricardo O’Farrill, Chef Benito Molina and Chef Solange Muris.

Juanes and Jay de la Cueva surprised fans with this classic. A musical theme loaded with guitar riffs and powerful drum fills.