Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas Movie Schedule 2020

MARK YOUR CALENDARS!

‘Tis the season for Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas: Here is the full movie schedule

The most wonderful time of the year has arrived

BY

Have a holly jolly Christmas all month long thanks to Freeform. The network is spreading holiday cheer with its annual “25 Days of Christmas” television event, which kicks off Dec. 1. This year’s programming slate includes favorites we fa-la-la-la-love like Home Alone, The Santa Clause trilogy, Miracle on 34th Street, Love Actually, The Holiday, and much more. If you’re looking to get into the Yuletide spirit, then mark your calendars because here is Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas” 2020 schedule (all times listed are ET):


Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas starts Dec. 1©20TH CENTURY FOX
Tuesday, Dec. 1

10:30 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

12:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3:10 p.m. – Home Alone

5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

Wednesday, Dec. 2

7:00 a.m. – It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas

11:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:40 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

3:45 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Thursday, Dec. 3

10:30 a.m. – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic 2

11:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

1:35 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

3:40 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

Friday, Dec. 4

8:05 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife

10:45 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

12:50 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

4:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

7:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

Saturday, Dec. 5

7:00 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife

9:40 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

11:45 a.m. – Prancer Returns

1:50 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

3:55 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:35 p.m. – Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town

7:40 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

8:45 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

9:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause

11:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

Sunday, Dec. 6

8:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

10:10 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

12:15 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

2:20 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:00 p.m. – Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town

5:05 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:40 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:45 p.m. – Home Alone

9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, Dec. 7

12:00 p.m. – The Holiday

3:10 p.m. – Love Actually

6:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

Tuesday, Dec. 8

7:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

10:30 a.m. – Love Actually

1:35 p.m. – The Preacher’s Wife

4:10 p.m. – The Perfect Holiday

6:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:20 p.m. – Almost Christmas (Freeform Premiere)

12:00 a.m. – Black Nativity


Wednesday, Dec. 9

11:30 p.m. – Prancer Returns

1:40 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

3:50 p.m. – The Star (2017, Freeform Premiere)

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

Thursday, Dec. 10

10:30 a.m. – The Star (2017)

12:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

2:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

4:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:40 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks


Friday, Dec. 11

7:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8:00 a.m. – Snow

10:00 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze

12:00 p.m. – Snowglobe

2:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

4:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:45 p.m. – Home Alone

9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. – Daddy’s Home 2 (Freeform Premiere)

Saturday, Dec. 12

8:00 a.m. – Daddy’s Home 2

10:05 a.m. – The Santa Clause

12:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

2:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:50 p.m. – Toy Story

6:50 p.m. – Toy Story 2

8:55 p.m. – Toy Story 3

11:25 p.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot

11:55 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Sunday, Dec. 13

7:00 a.m. – Love the Coopers

9:30 a.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot

10:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

12:00 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

2:05 p.m. – Home Alone

4:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, Dec. 14

7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m. – The Perfect Holiday

12:35 p.m. – Almost Christmas

3:10 p.m. – Home Alone

5:40 p.m. – Home Alone: 2 Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – The Perfect Holiday

Tuesday, Dec. 15

10:30 a.m. – The Magic Snowflake

12:00 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

2:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

4:05 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:45 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

8:25 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

10:30 p.m. – Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2


Wednesday, Dec. 16

11:30 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

1:35 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

4:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

8:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m. – Black Nativity


Thursday, Dec. 17

10:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:40 p.m. – The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

3:45 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:40 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Friday, Dec. 18

7:00 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs

9:05 a.m. – The Holiday

12:15 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

2:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause

4:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018, Freeform Premiere)

11:00 p.m. – The Star (2017)

Saturday, Dec. 19

7:00 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

7:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

8:00 a.m. – The Star (2017)

10:05 a.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

11:45 a.m. – Home Alone

2:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:55 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:30 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

8:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:20 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Sunday, Dec. 20

9:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

12:10 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

2:20 p.m. – Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town

3:25 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

4:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

5:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:45 p.m. – Home Alone

10:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:55 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Monday, Dec. 21

10:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

12:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3:00 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

9:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

Tuesday, Dec. 22

7:00 a.m. – Santa’s Apprentice

8:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

11:00 a.m. – The Perfect Holiday

1:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

3:05 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:10 p.m. – Home Alone

7:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

10:20 p.m. – The Night Before (Freeform Premiere)

Wednesday, Dec. 23

7:30 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

9:30 a.m. – The Mistle-tones

11:30 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs

1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

3:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

6:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:10 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

10:50 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

11:55 p.m. – Prancer Returns

Thursday, Dec. 24

10:30 a.m. – Prancer Returns

12:30 p.m. – Home Alone

3:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:15 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

8:50 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:55 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Wednesday, Dec. 25

10:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause

12:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

2:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

