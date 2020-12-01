‘Tis the season for Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas: Here is the full movie schedule

Have a holly jolly Christmas all month long thanks to Freeform. The network is spreading holiday cheer with its annual “25 Days of Christmas” television event, which kicks off Dec. 1. This year’s programming slate includes favorites we fa-la-la-la-love like Home Alone, The Santa Clause trilogy, Miracle on 34th Street, Love Actually, The Holiday, and much more. If you’re looking to get into the Yuletide spirit, then mark your calendars because here is Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas” 2020 schedule (all times listed are ET):
Tuesday, Dec. 1
10:30 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
12:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
3:10 p.m. – Home Alone
5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
Wednesday, Dec. 2
7:00 a.m. – It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas
11:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
1:40 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
3:45 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause
8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Thursday, Dec. 3
10:30 a.m. – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic 2
11:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
1:35 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
3:40 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
5:50 p.m. – Home Alone
8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
Friday, Dec. 4
8:05 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife
10:45 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
12:50 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
4:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
7:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:55 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
Saturday, Dec. 5
7:00 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife
9:40 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
11:45 a.m. – Prancer Returns
1:50 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
3:55 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:35 p.m. – Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town
7:40 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
8:45 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
9:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause
11:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
Sunday, Dec. 6
8:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns
10:10 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
12:15 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
2:20 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:00 p.m. – Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town
5:05 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
5:40 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:45 p.m. – Home Alone
9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Monday, Dec. 7
12:00 p.m. – The Holiday
3:10 p.m. – Love Actually
6:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause
8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
12:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
Tuesday, Dec. 8
7:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
10:30 a.m. – Love Actually
1:35 p.m. – The Preacher’s Wife
4:10 p.m. – The Perfect Holiday
6:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:20 p.m. – Almost Christmas (Freeform Premiere)
12:00 a.m. – Black Nativity
Wednesday, Dec. 9
11:30 p.m. – Prancer Returns
1:40 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
3:50 p.m. – The Star (2017, Freeform Premiere)
5:50 p.m. – Home Alone
8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns
Thursday, Dec. 10
10:30 a.m. – The Star (2017)
12:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
2:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
4:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6:40 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
Friday, Dec. 11
7:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8:00 a.m. – Snow
10:00 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze
12:00 p.m. – Snowglobe
2:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
4:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:45 p.m. – Home Alone
9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m. – Daddy’s Home 2 (Freeform Premiere)
Saturday, Dec. 12
8:00 a.m. – Daddy’s Home 2
10:05 a.m. – The Santa Clause
12:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
2:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:50 p.m. – Toy Story
6:50 p.m. – Toy Story 2
8:55 p.m. – Toy Story 3
11:25 p.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot
11:55 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Sunday, Dec. 13
7:00 a.m. – Love the Coopers
9:30 a.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot
10:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns
12:00 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
2:05 p.m. – Home Alone
4:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Monday, Dec. 14
7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns
10:30 a.m. – The Perfect Holiday
12:35 p.m. – Almost Christmas
3:10 p.m. – Home Alone
5:40 p.m. – Home Alone: 2 Lost in New York
8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. – The Perfect Holiday
Tuesday, Dec. 15
10:30 a.m. – The Magic Snowflake
12:00 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
2:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
4:05 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:45 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
8:25 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
10:30 p.m. – Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
Wednesday, Dec. 16
11:30 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
1:35 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
4:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause
6:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
8:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m. – Black Nativity
Thursday, Dec. 17
10:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
11:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
1:40 p.m. – The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
3:45 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
5:40 p.m. – Home Alone
8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
Friday, Dec. 18
7:00 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs
9:05 a.m. – The Holiday
12:15 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
2:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause
4:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018, Freeform Premiere)
11:00 p.m. – The Star (2017)
Saturday, Dec. 19
7:00 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday
7:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
8:00 a.m. – The Star (2017)
10:05 a.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
11:45 a.m. – Home Alone
2:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:55 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
5:30 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
8:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:20 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
Sunday, Dec. 20
9:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
12:10 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
2:20 p.m. – Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town
3:25 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
4:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
5:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:45 p.m. – Home Alone
10:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:55 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
Monday, Dec. 21
10:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
12:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
3:00 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
9:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
Tuesday, Dec. 22
7:00 a.m. – Santa’s Apprentice
8:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
11:00 a.m. – The Perfect Holiday
1:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
3:05 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
5:10 p.m. – Home Alone
7:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
10:20 p.m. – The Night Before (Freeform Premiere)
Wednesday, Dec. 23
7:30 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
9:30 a.m. – The Mistle-tones
11:30 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs
1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
3:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
6:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:10 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
10:50 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
11:55 p.m. – Prancer Returns
Thursday, Dec. 24
10:30 a.m. – Prancer Returns
12:30 p.m. – Home Alone
3:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
5:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:15 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
8:50 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9:55 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
Wednesday, Dec. 25
10:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause
12:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
2:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
5:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York