‘Tis the season for Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas: Here is the full movie schedule

Have a holly jolly Christmas all month long thanks to Freeform. The network is spreading holiday cheer with its annual “25 Days of Christmas” television event, which kicks off Dec. 1. This year’s programming slate includes favorites we fa-la-la-la-love like Home Alone, The Santa Clause trilogy, Miracle on 34th Street, Love Actually, The Holiday, and much more. If you’re looking to get into the Yuletide spirit, then mark your calendars because here is Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas” 2020 schedule (all times listed are ET):

©20TH CENTURY FOX Freeform‘s 25 Days of Christmas starts Dec. 1

Tuesday, Dec. 1

10:30 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

12:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3:10 p.m. – Home Alone

5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

Wednesday, Dec. 2

7:00 a.m. – It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas

11:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:40 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

3:45 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Thursday, Dec. 3

10:30 a.m. – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic 2

11:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

1:35 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

3:40 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

Friday, Dec. 4

8:05 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife

10:45 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

12:50 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

4:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

7:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

Saturday, Dec. 5

7:00 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife

9:40 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

11:45 a.m. – Prancer Returns

1:50 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

3:55 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:35 p.m. – Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town

7:40 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

8:45 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

9:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause

11:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

Sunday, Dec. 6

8:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

10:10 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

12:15 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

2:20 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:00 p.m. – Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town

5:05 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:40 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:45 p.m. – Home Alone

9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, Dec. 7

12:00 p.m. – The Holiday

3:10 p.m. – Love Actually

6:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

Tuesday, Dec. 8

7:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

10:30 a.m. – Love Actually

1:35 p.m. – The Preacher’s Wife

4:10 p.m. – The Perfect Holiday

6:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:20 p.m. – Almost Christmas (Freeform Premiere)

12:00 a.m. – Black Nativity

Wednesday, Dec. 9

11:30 p.m. – Prancer Returns

1:40 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

3:50 p.m. – The Star (2017, Freeform Premiere)

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

Thursday, Dec. 10

10:30 a.m. – The Star (2017)

12:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

2:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

4:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:40 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

Friday, Dec. 11

7:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic