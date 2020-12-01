‘The Crown’ actress, Helena Bonham Carter said the show is fictional: “Netflix should be very clear at the beginning”

The hit Netflix show, ‘The Crown,’ has taken the world by storm, recently gaining a lot of attention for its telling of the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times. The show first aired in 2016 and is currently on its fourth season.

©@thecrownnetflix ‘The Crown’ is a big hit with audiences.

‘The Crown’ has been making headlines, as some details of the Royal family have been exposed. However, British actress Helena Bonham Carter recently disclosed that she believes the show should remind its audience that things in the storyline are dramatized and fictional.

©Netflix A scene from ‘The Crown.’

The actress who plays Princess Margaret in the show said in an interview that took place earlier this year that it’s the show’s responsibility to tell people that not everything in the plot is true. “I do feel very strongly because I think we have a moral responsibility to say, ‘Hang on guys, this is not... it’s not drama doc, we’re making a drama,’” Carter said.