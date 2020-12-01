‘The Crown’ actress, Helena Bonham Carter said the show is fictional: “Netflix should be very clear at the beginning”

The hit Netflix show, ‘The Crown,’ has taken the world by storm, recently gaining a lot of attention for its telling of the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times. The show first aired in 2016 and is currently on its fourth season.
‘The Crown’ has been making headlines, as some details of the Royal family have been exposed. However, British actress Helena Bonham Carter recently disclosed that she believes the show should remind its audience that things in the storyline are dramatized and fictional.
The actress who plays Princess Margaret in the show said in an interview that took place earlier this year that it’s the show’s responsibility to tell people that not everything in the plot is true. “I do feel very strongly because I think we have a moral responsibility to say, ‘Hang on guys, this is not... it’s not drama doc, we’re making a drama,’” Carter said.
“So they are two different entities,” Carter added. In another interview for the Mail on Sunday, the British actress described ‘The Crown’ saying, “It‘s a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that.” In addition to Carter explaining the show is fictional, the Royal family also gave a firm no when it came to fact-checking events of the show, according to Marie Claire.
On the other hand, recently Princess Diana ’s former butler, Paul Burrell was interviewed by The Sun and said that some of the events that took place between Princess Diana and Prince Charles portrayed on the show were mostly truthful.
In the interview, Burrell said, “Josh O‘Connor plays Prince Charles as a rather uncaring, cold person. And I’m afraid that’s what I saw behind closed doors. He was married to probably the most beautiful woman in the world. But he didn’t look after her, and that’s what comes across in ‘The Crown,’” he continued.