Why Glenn Close thinks Gwyneth Paltrow’s Oscar win didn’t make sense

Glenn Close is shaking the table, sharing her candid thoughts as a seven-time Academy Award nominee and putting all the focus on Gwyneth Paltrow ’s 1999 Oscar win.

The iconic movie star who has graced the audience with her multiple performances during her professional career, is now promoting her new Netflix film Hillbilly Elegy alongside Amy Adams.

The actress currently holds the record, as the most Oscar nominated actress without a win, and has taken the time to speak up during her most recent interview about her experience at the controversial awards.

Her first nomination was given in 1983 for the film The World According To Garp, followed by The Big Chill and The Natural in 1984 and 1985 respectively.

After being nominated for Best Supporting Actress, Glenn was nominated again in the category of Best Actress, in 1988 for the popular film Fatal Attraction, followed by Dangerous Liaisons in 1989, Albert Nobbs in 2012 and The Wife in 2019.

©GettyImages Glenn Close

The Hollywood legend admits that being “nominated by your peers is about as good as it gets,” adding that she never understood “how you could honestly compare performance,” referring to the diverse acting skills showcased in the nominated films.

However she went on to talk about one of the moments in which she was specially confused, describing “the year Gwyneth Paltrow won over that incredible actress who was in Central Station.”