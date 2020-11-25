The controversy behind the 2021 Grammy nominations

The 2021 Grammy nominations are giving everyone something to talk about, from the successful positioning of Beyoncé, leading with nine nominations, the emotional reaction of Dua Lipa with Future Nostalgia as album of the year, and The Weeknd’s outrage after not being recognized in any of the categories.
Fans of Queen Bey are excited to see the superstar thriving with Black Parade as possible record of the year, best music video with Brown Skin Girl and best music film with the incredible film available in Disney Plus Black Is King .
Justin Bieber entered the nominations with a controversial statement, posting on Instagram his disagreement, being in the category best pop solo performance with the song Yummy, as he wanted to be instead considered for the R&B nominations.
Nicki Minaj also dived into the discussion and reminded her fans on Twitter about the time she was denied the Grammy for best new artist, and was instead given to Bon Iver.
Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation. They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 24, 2020
While Taylor swift celebrated her six Grammy nominations for her acclaimed album Folklore, announcing the release of ‘the long pod studio sessions,’ surprising her fans with the new visuals streaming on Disney Plus .
The Weeknd also admitted his discontent and described the awards as “corrupt,” adding that “you owe me, my fans and the industry transparency.”
The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency...— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020
Fans of Lady Gaga were also outraged, after it was announced that the singer was only nominated for best pop vocal album and best pop duo performance, following her collaboration with Ariana Grande, expecting a nomination for Chromatica as album of the year.
The 63rd Grammy Awards, which are set to air January 31, also nominated the talented Megan Thee Stallion for best new artist, alongside Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, and Noah Cyrus.