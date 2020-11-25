The controversy behind the 2021 Grammy nominations

The 2021 Grammy nominations are giving everyone something to talk about, from the successful positioning of Beyoncé, leading with nine nominations, the emotional reaction of Dua Lipa with Future Nostalgia as album of the year, and The Weeknd’s outrage after not being recognized in any of the categories.

Fans of Queen Bey are excited to see the superstar thriving with Black Parade as possible record of the year, best music video with Brown Skin Girl and best music film with the incredible film available in Disney Plus Black Is King .

Justin Bieber entered the nominations with a controversial statement, posting on Instagram his disagreement, being in the category best pop solo performance with the song Yummy, as he wanted to be instead considered for the R&B nominations.

Nicki Minaj also dived into the discussion and reminded her fans on Twitter about the time she was denied the Grammy for best new artist, and was instead given to Bon Iver.