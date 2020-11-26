Barack Obama gives “stamp of approval” for Drake portraying him in a biopic

Barack Obama is perfectly fine with Drake portraying him in his biopic — in fact, the whole family is on board! Obama said his daughters Sasha and Malia Obama approves. During the latest episode of Complex’s 360 With Speedy Morman, the former United States President said he would “give the thumbs up” to the rapper. “I will say this – Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants,” Obama replied. “I mean, that is a talented brother. If the time comes, and he’s ready…Drake has – more importantly – my household’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.” Obama said he is a “huge fan of all kinds of rappers” and revealed that “many of them are my friends.” For the president, the power of hip-hop is the “social commentary” than the “music.”

Drake has been campaigning to play Obama since 2012. According to the award-winning Canadian artist, this is on his bucket list. “I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him. That’s the goal,” he told VH1. “I watch all the addresses. Any time I see him on TV, I don’t change the channel. I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I’m pretty good at impressions.”

On several occasions, the 34-year-old singer, songwriter, actor, and entrepreneur has praised Obama; however, in 2017, he posted a photomontage of the president and him calling him an inspiration. “As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year, I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration. Big up yaself O,” he wrote.

The same year, Drake shared a photo of the thank you note the Obamas sent him after he congratulated Sasha Obama for her sixteenth birthday. “We wanted to thank you for taking the time to send Sasha your best wishes at her sweet sixteen. We hope you know how happy we were to have your message included as part of the celebration. Again, thank you. You have our heartfelt gratitude,” the Obamas wrote.

In October, Sasha Obama went viral after staring at a TikTok video rapping. The 19-year old college student, received thousands of thumbs up, and people praised her; some went further and dubbed her as the “queen” of the app. Unfortunately, the original videos posted on TikTok by the account @cakethatsmg, no longer exist, but to our luck, some fans were able to save a copy.