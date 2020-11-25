Cardi B says she is not desperate for a GRAMMY

“WAP” might be a record-breaking song, but Cardi B is taking things slow with the single. The New York native took social media to reveal her decision not to submit hers, and Megan Thee Stallion hit to a GRAMMY Award. During a live-streaming on Instagram, Cardi B explained she prefers to focus on her album, adding that she is not obsessed with submitting a song to the Recording Academy or winning the award. “Stop playing with me. Like I said, I never pressed for a Grammy, but y’all are not gonna take away something that I know that I worked my ass off that I deserve,” she said.

“If I was pressed for a Grammy, I would have submitted WAP for this year. I didn’t submit,” she revealed. “I didn’t want to be submitted to award shows until I put out my album, because I think my album is so good, and it means something, and I worked on it a lot. I’ve been working on it for almost two years,” she said, insisting that she is not desperate. ”Some songs are so emotional to me because I did them during quarantine. I’m not pressed or nothing; I’m not gonna keep doing this s**t constantly because y’all are upset. Y’all cannot take my success,” she continued.

Cardi B address on why she didn’t admit WAP to the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/C6JXMolyMr — 🦚🦚🦚🦚🦚 (@bardigangonly1) November 24, 2020

The rapper’s video comes after she became the first artist to win twice the Favorite Song in the Rap/Hip Hop category of the 2020 American Music Awards. “Thank you guys soooo much. Me and Meg really appreciate all the love from fans, celebs everybody that supported the song,” she wrote on Twitter. “Also thanks for voting. Ugh if I would have known all this was going down today I would of rescheduled my dentist appointment. Im so swollen,” she continued revealing the reason why she couldn’t receive the accolade in person.

“I wish I would’ve known that I was going to get an AMAs or something, I wouldn’t have went to the dentist and f---ed with my teeth,” Cardi B said in a video she posted to accompany her tweet. “Now I’m all f---ing talking all crazy. But I just wanted to say thank you everybody. I love you so much.”