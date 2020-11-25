Here are all details you need to know about this year’s National Dog Show

It’s been an uncertain, strange year for everyone and as the holidays approach, a lot of traditions are being altered but one annual event that people all over the country look forward to is the National Dog Show that yes, is still taking place this year amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

©GettyImages The National Dog Show is an annual tradition.

Unfortunately, the Thanksgiving parade will not have its usual millions of people lining up to watch the giant balloons, floats, and performers. This year’s parade will be a TV-only event. The good news is that the dog show, hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, will carry on as usual following the virtual parade at 12 p.m. EST on NBC on Thursday, November 26.

The dog show was actually filmed over the course of two days on November 14 and 15. Although the show must go on, there will be some slight differences this year considering the circumstances. Spectators, vendors, sponsors or media were not allowed inside the venue as they normally are and everyone who was inside was required to wear masks and social distance, according to CNN.

Only 600 dogs were allowed to compete, instead of the usual 2,000. The Kennel Club of Philadelphia only held one official show divided into two days, as usually the event is separated into two shows over the course of the weekend.

In addition to the show featuring fewer dogs this year, viewers will also be introduced to three new dog breeds, the Barbet, the Belgian Laekenois, and the Dogo Argentino, according to NBC.