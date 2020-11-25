Meet the reinvented ‘Saved By the Bell’ leading Latinx ladies, Haskiri Velazquez, and Alycia Pascual-Peña

HOLA! USA: That’s awesome. And that’s such a great way to think about it to cause at the end of the day that is really all that matters. You’ll have your red carpets and paparazzi all that stuff soon. So both of your characters are really strong, we have Daisy and Aisha. So tell me a little bit about what your experience was getting the script. Like what did you really like about these characters when you started to find out more about them?

Alycia Pascual-Peña: I was so excited when I read the script for Aisha. Not only was she a character that I immediately personally gravitated towards because a lot of the adversity and obstacles that she faces in Bayside, I faced in my own personal life ( as Alycia, I went to a predominately caucasian very affluent school) so I immediately connected to her, but it was really exciting to see all of the different components of who she is as a young woman. She‘s super strong, she goes after what she wants, she plays this sport that seems unorthodox at first because it’s male-dominated, but you also get to see fascists of her when she’s exploring a new romance or being a really loyal friend and becoming more pervasive at this school. So I was so excited to dig my teeth into this character and have so much fun with her, and really get to be this sense of satirical realism in this whacky show sometimes. So I was super excited when I got the script and really excited to walk in the room and hopefully prove to them why I should have that role, and now we’re here.

Haskiri Velazquez: And you did because you’re here! For me it was definitely an instant connection when I read Daisy’s breakdown. One of the audition pieces was a monologue where Daisy talks to Mac and Lexie and she says ‘you know the deck is stacked so high in your favor that people like me never even had a chance’ and I instantly liked it. Some times when I say those words it pulls like the strings in my heart a little because there’s so much that as a Latina and just as women in general that we want to give and we could give and I feel like we never really have that opportunity. So you know being a Latina and being able to speak those words as Daisy, it was almost like I was speaking it as myself. I go into auditions and I give my all, I give 100% in everything I do, I’m so passionate, I’m so determined, I think I’m funny and Daisy’s a little funny too, but we have like so much to give and when I first read that I said ‘oh my gosh this is a character I would love to bring on-screen’ because I know I can pursue that character and really make her, her because it’s essentially, it’s me. So it’s just so crazy to play her and it means a lot to me, and in the struggles that Daisy goes through, she comes from a low-income household: when she makes choices it’s never just about her, it’s about everyone around her and that’s how I grew up too. When I make a choice it’s never just about me and what benefits me, its what benefits those around me, and you kind of see that as Latinas because we have to grow up a little bit more because maybe your mom doesn’t speak English that well and she passes you the phone and she says ‘translate, translate what I’m trying to say.’