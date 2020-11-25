Jessie Reyez on self-criticism, Beyoncé and her new Tarantino songwriting process

Jessie Reyez picks up the phone with an easy swagger. The 29-year-old singer squeezed in a conversation with us ahead of her first live performance since the world stopped in March. Jessie was chosen to be a part of Verizon Up’s all-female concert series - which includes headliners like Karol G - for a virtual multi-city tour. “I’m nervous as hell!” she exclaimed. The Colombian-Canadian songwriter, who casts a spell with her gripping lyrics, said it would be the first time she performed songs from her latest album Before Love Came to Kill Us.

She chats with us about fighting off the stage fright, being inspired by Beyoncé , the unique new songwriting process she discovered in quarantine and more.

©Philip Harris for Verizon Jessie Reyez performed live for Verizon Up members to further the power of diverse voices

HOLA! USA: We loved your remix of Avenue Beat’s viral hit single “F2020.” It’s so cool how you reached out to them. Do you have another dream song that you’d love to remix or cover?

Jessie Reyez: Thank you. You know what, man, I always love what they did with “Turn Your Lights Down Low” with Lauren Hill and Bob Marley. Something to the effect of that, of paying homage to someone that’s been such an influential musician to me even if we weren’t alive at the same time.

You’re performing in the Verizon Up concert series, which celebrates diverse women’s voices. What does it mean for you to be a part of that?

It means a lot, man. Any opportunity that I get where my peers are strong young women who have fought to get where they are, similar to myself, it makes me feel almost, like, affirmed that I’m on the right path and sh*t’s changing for the better. In terms of equality and representation. It’s a good omen when I get opportunities like this.

Definitely. Is this your first live performance in a while?

It’s my first live performance in what seems like eternity. I think it’s my first legitimate live performance since March. I’m nervous as hell! It’s the first time I’m performing stuff from the album, too. It’s not how I expected the first time to be, but I’m nervous.

That’s so exciting! You’re gonna kill it. Do you have any pre-show rituals to shake off those nerves?

I pray with my team. I used to do shots before I started singing ‘cause the nerves would get the best of me, but this year was the first year that I was actually on tour and not having to do that and we only got a couple shows in. So, we’ll see how today goes! We’ll see if I need the liquid courage or an anesthetic [laughs].

©Philip Harris for Verizon Jessie Reyez returned to the stage on November 23

It makes sense to us that you’re being celebrated not only for your talent, but the worthwhile way you use your platform. You’re especially an inspiration in the Latinx community. What’s something your most passionate about advocating for right now?

Thank you. In 2020, there’s an abundance to choose from that’s gone a mess. I feel like the silver lining to 2020 is that people that weren’t affected by racism and being marginalized kind of woke up to what a large chunk of the population has been going through for a long time. Just this year, because the world stopped, it was almost like people had no choice, but to accept that this was a reality for people that needs to change.

I’m almost happy that it happened that way because people are paying more attention to representation and who’s getting employed, discrimination... etc.