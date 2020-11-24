Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo are playing Ryan Reynolds’ parents in a new movie

Hearing that Jennifer Garner , Mark Ruffalo , and Ryan Reynolds are all going to be in a movie together is music to our ears. If you thought this news couldn’t get any better, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Garner and Ruffalo are set to play Reynold’s parents in a new film titled, “The Adam Project.” We can’t wait to see how this dynamic plays out.
According to People, “The Adam Project” is a time-traveling movie where Reynolds’ character travels back in time to seek help from his teenage self and finds his dad, played by Ruffalo, to save the future. In addition to this all-star cast, “Modern Love’s” Catherine Kenner has also signed on to be a part of the film.
As if we couldn’t be more excited about all of this, this is the first time audiences are seeing Ruffalo and Garner reuniting on the big screen since the 2004 classic film, “13 Going on 30.” Although everyone’s favorite movie couple hasn’t worked together in 16 years, the two friends still keep in touch via social media.
Back in April, 53-year-old Ruffalo took to Twitter to celebrate the anniversary of “13 Going on 30” by sharing a photo of him and Garner from the fan-favorite movie and wrote, “Happy Anniversary to “13 Going on 30” today! Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage?“ Missing that time,” he wrote in the Tweet.
Happy Anniversary to 13 Going on 30 today! Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage? Missing that time 🍬 pic.twitter.com/FnvwKDN8BF— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 23, 2020
Back in 2019 during an interview with Good Morning America, Garner was asked if there would be a sequel to the 2004 beloved film. “What, like 15 going on 50?” she jokingly asked. “Let’s simmer down,” she said. “Leave well enough alone.”
While we can’t get our hopes up for another “13 Going on 30” film, we can look forward to “The Adam Project.” The premiere date of the film is still unknown.