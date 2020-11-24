Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo are playing Ryan Reynolds’ parents in a new movie

Hearing that Jennifer Garner , Mark Ruffalo , and Ryan Reynolds are all going to be in a movie together is music to our ears. If you thought this news couldn’t get any better, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Garner and Ruffalo are set to play Reynold’s parents in a new film titled, “The Adam Project.” We can’t wait to see how this dynamic plays out.

©GettyImages Ryan Reynolds will be starring in a time traveling movie.

According to People, “The Adam Project” is a time-traveling movie where Reynolds’ character travels back in time to seek help from his teenage self and finds his dad, played by Ruffalo, to save the future. In addition to this all-star cast, “Modern Love’s” Catherine Kenner has also signed on to be a part of the film.

As if we couldn’t be more excited about all of this, this is the first time audiences are seeing Ruffalo and Garner reuniting on the big screen since the 2004 classic film, “13 Going on 30.” Although everyone’s favorite movie couple hasn’t worked together in 16 years, the two friends still keep in touch via social media.