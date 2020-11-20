Celene Dion feels ‘betrayed’ after losing $13 million dispute with former agent

Celine Dion is speaking out after losing big in a dispute with her former agent.

Following months of negotiations, California Labor Commission attorney David Gurley ruled against the singer and ordered her to continue paying her former agent Rob Prinz on a $489 million touring contract he negotiated.

“We think they just got it wrong,” Dion’s attorney Zia Modabber said to Billboard in a statement.

Eleven months after the complaint was filed with the statewide Labor Commission, Gurley found that Prinz’s commission agreement with Dion’s former manager was binding. Modabber, on the other hand, said the ruling “imposes on Celine a common agent’s agreement” that “wildly overpays Mr. Prinz for his contribution.”

As for Prinz’s team, his lawyers say the agent’s fee for his work ( $11 million to $13 million paid out over 10 years) was well established and backed up with emails, contract, and oral agreements. This spans the three decades Prinz, Dion, and her late husband and former manager, René Angélil , all worked together.

“This ruling leaves no doubt that Rob Prinz and ICM not only had a legally enforceable agreement to commission Ms. Dion’s AEG deal, but that, throughout her brilliant career, Rob represented her in an exemplary manner, culminating in an unprecedented touring and residency contract,” said Rick Levy, general counsel for ICM Partners, in a statement to Billboard.