2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards: Winners & Nominees List

The 2020 Latin Grammy ’s just ended and with all the clubs closed it was exactly what latinx’s needed to get on their feet at home and dance along to an epic night of musical performances. Before the night even started J Balvin earned the second Guinness World Record title with 13 nominations. So what awards did J Balvin and the rest of the Latin musicians win tonight? Scroll down to find out!

Record of the Year

CHINA- Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Featuring Ozuna y J Balvin

CUANDO ESTÉS AQUÍ- Pablo AlboránVETE- Bad Bunny

SOLARI YACUMENZA-Bajofondo Featuring Cuareim 1080

ROJO-J Balvin-

TUTU-Camilo & Pedro Capó

LO QUE EN TI VEO- Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi

TUSA- Karol G y Nicki Minaj

RENÉ- Residente

WINNER: CONTIGO- Alejandro Sanz

Album of the year



YHLQMDLG- Bad Bunny

OASIS- J Balvin & Bad Bunny

COLORES- J Balvin

POR PRIMERA VEZ- Camilo

MESA PARA DOS- Kany García

AIRE (VERSIÓN DÍA)- Jesse & Joy

WINNER: UN CANTO POR MÉXICO, VOL. 1- Natalia Lafourcade

PAUSA- Ricky Martin

LA CONQUISTA DEL ESPACIO- Fito Paez

CUMBIANA- Carlos Vives

Song Of The Year

ADMV- Vicente Barco, Édgar Barrera, Maluma & Stiven Rojas, songwriters (Maluma)

BONITA- Juanes, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Juanes y Sebastian Yatra)

CODO CON CODO- Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)

EL MISMO AIRE- Édgar Barrera, Camilo, Jon Leone, Richi López & Juan Morelli, songwriters (Camilo)

FOR SALE- Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives)

#ELMUNDOFUERA (IMPROVISACIÓN)- Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)

LO QUE EN TI VEO- Kany García, songwriter (Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi)

WINNER: RENÉ- Residente, songwriter (Residente)

TIBURONES- Oscar Hernández & Pablo Preciado, songwriters (Ricky Martin)

TUSA- Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Karol G, Nicki Minaj, Daniel Oviedo Echavarría & Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Karol G y Nicki Minaj)

TUTU- Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo & Pedro Capó)

Best New Artist



ANUEL AA

RAUW ALEJANDRO

WINNER: MIKE BAHÍA

CAZZU

CONOCIENDO RUSIA

SOY EMILIA

KURT

NICKI NICOLE

NATHY PELUSO

PITIZION

WOS

Best Pop Vocal Album



SPOILER-Aitana

PRISMA-Beret

POR PRIMERA VEZ-Camilo

MÁS FUTURO QUE PASADO- Juanes

WINNER: PAUSA- Ricky Martin