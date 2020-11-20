2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards: Winners & Nominees List

The 2020 Latin Grammy ’s just ended and with all the clubs closed it was exactly what latinx’s needed to get on their feet at home and dance along to an epic night of musical performances. Before the night even started J Balvin earned the second Guinness World Record title with 13 nominations. So what awards did J Balvin and the rest of the Latin musicians win tonight? Scroll down to find out!
Record of the Year
CHINA- Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Featuring Ozuna y J Balvin
CUANDO ESTÉS AQUÍ- Pablo AlboránVETE- Bad Bunny
SOLARI YACUMENZA-Bajofondo Featuring Cuareim 1080
ROJO-J Balvin-
TUTU-Camilo & Pedro Capó
LO QUE EN TI VEO- Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi
TUSA- Karol G y Nicki Minaj
RENÉ- Residente
WINNER: CONTIGO- Alejandro Sanz
Album of the year
YHLQMDLG- Bad Bunny
OASIS- J Balvin & Bad Bunny
COLORES- J Balvin
POR PRIMERA VEZ- Camilo
MESA PARA DOS- Kany García
AIRE (VERSIÓN DÍA)- Jesse & Joy
WINNER: UN CANTO POR MÉXICO, VOL. 1- Natalia Lafourcade
PAUSA- Ricky Martin
LA CONQUISTA DEL ESPACIO- Fito Paez
CUMBIANA- Carlos Vives
Song Of The Year
ADMV- Vicente Barco, Édgar Barrera, Maluma & Stiven Rojas, songwriters (Maluma)
BONITA- Juanes, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Juanes y Sebastian Yatra)
CODO CON CODO- Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)
EL MISMO AIRE- Édgar Barrera, Camilo, Jon Leone, Richi López & Juan Morelli, songwriters (Camilo)
FOR SALE- Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives)
#ELMUNDOFUERA (IMPROVISACIÓN)- Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)
LO QUE EN TI VEO- Kany García, songwriter (Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi)
WINNER: RENÉ- Residente, songwriter (Residente)
TIBURONES- Oscar Hernández & Pablo Preciado, songwriters (Ricky Martin)
TUSA- Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Karol G, Nicki Minaj, Daniel Oviedo Echavarría & Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Karol G y Nicki Minaj)
TUTU- Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo & Pedro Capó)
Best New Artist
ANUEL AA
RAUW ALEJANDRO
WINNER: MIKE BAHÍA
CAZZU
CONOCIENDO RUSIA
SOY EMILIA
KURT
NICKI NICOLE
NATHY PELUSO
PITIZION
WOS
Best Pop Vocal Album
SPOILER-Aitana
PRISMA-Beret
POR PRIMERA VEZ-Camilo
MÁS FUTURO QUE PASADO- Juanes
WINNER: PAUSA- Ricky Martin
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
LA METAMORFOSIS- Reyli Barba
WINNER: COMPADRES- Andrés Cepeda & Fonseca
TRECE-Andrés Cepeda
¡SPANGLED!- Gaby Moreno & Van Dyke Parks
MIRÁNDOTE A LOS OJOS- José Luis Perales
Best Pop Song
AMOR EN CUARENTENA- Raquel Sofía, songwriter (Raquel Sofía)
BONITA- Juanes, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Juanes y Sebastian Yatra)
CUANDO ESTÉS AQUÍ- Pablo Alborán, songwriter (Pablo Alborán)
WINNER: TUTU - Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo & Pedro Capó)
UNA VEZ MÁS- Elsa Carvajal, Grettel Garibaldi, Susana Isaza & Ximena Sariñana, songwriters (Ximena Sariñana)
Best Urban Fusion/Performance
CHINA: Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Featuring Ozuna & J Balvin
HABLAMOS MAÑANA- Bad Bunny, Duki & Pablo Chill-E
AZUL- J Balvin
CÁNTALO- Ricky Martin, Residente & Bad Bunny
WINNER: YO X TI, TU X MI - Rosalía & Ozuna
Best Reggaeton Performance:
WINNER: YO PERREO SOLA - Bad Bunny
MORADO- J Balvin
LOCO CONTIGO- DJ Snake & J Balvin Featuring Tyga
PORFA- Feid y Justin Quiles
CHICHARRÓN- Guaynaa Featuring Cauty
TE SOÑÉ DE NUEVO- Ozuna
SI TE VAS- Sech & Ozuna
Best Urban Music Album
EMMANUEL- Anuel AA
YHLQMDLG- Bad Bunny
OASIS-J Balvin & Bad Bunny
WINNER: COLORES - J Balvin
FERXXO (VOL 1: M.O.R.)- Feid
NIBIRU- Ozuna
EASY MONEY BABY- Myke Towers
Best Rap/Hip Hop Song
WINNER: ANTES QUE EL MUNDO SE ACABE - Residente, songwriter (Residente)
NARCOS: Anuel AA, songwriter (Anuel AA)
GOTEO: Duki, songwriter (Duki)
KEMBA WALKER: Bad Bunny & Eladio Carrion, songwriters (Eladio Carrion y Bad Bunny)
MEDUSA: Anuel AA, J Balvin, Jhay Cortez, Josias De La Cruz, Misael De La Cruz, Sergio Roldan, Elvin Roubert & Nydia Yera, songwriters (Jhay Cortez, Anuel AA & J Balvin)
Best Urban Song
ADICTO- Anuel AA, Jhay Cortez, Marco Masis “Tainy” & Ozuna, songwriters (Tainy, Anuel AA y Ozuna)
MUCHACHA- Alejandro “Pututi” Arce, Ángel Alberto Arce, Luis Eduardo Cedeno Konig ”Pucho”, Roque Alberto Cedeno Konig ”Tucutu”, Gente De Zona, Paul Irizarry Suau ”Echo”, Andrea Mangiamanchi ”Elena Rose”, Daniel Joel Márquez Díaz, Yasmil Jesús Marrufo & Juan Morelli, songwriters (Gente De Zona y Becky G)
RAVE DE FAVELA- Anitta, Tynashe Beam, Diplo, Eric Alberto-Lopez, MC Lan & Tropkillaz, songwriters (MC Lan, Anitta, BEAM e Major Lazer)
ROJO- J Balvin, O ‘Neill, Justin Quiles, Alejandro“Sky” Ramírez & Taiko, songwriters (J Balvin)
WINNER: YO X TI, TU X MI - MI Pablo Diaz-Reixa “El Guincho”, Ozuna & Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía & Ozuna)
Best Rock Album
JUEVES- El Cuarteto De Nos
SEREMOS PRIMAVERA- Eruca Sativa
UNDOTRECUA- Miguel Mateos
WINNER: ¿DÓNDE JUGARÁN LXS NIÑXS? (DESDE EL PALACIO DE LOS DEPORTES) - Molotov
Best Rock Song
INCOMUNICACIÓN: Vetamadre
WINNER: BIUTIFUL- Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte)
BOLA DE FUEGO: Eduardo Ibeas, Felipe Ilabaca & Cristian Moraga, songwriters (Chancho En Piedra)
CREO- Eruca Sativa, songwriters (Eruca Sativa)
MARIO NETA- Roberto Musso, songwriter (El Cuarteto De Nos)
YO ME LO MEREZCO- Buika, Drago, Carlos Santana, Stoneface & Jay U Xperience, songwriters (Santana Featuring Buika)
Best Pop/Rock Album
LA QUE MANDA- Gina Chavez
CABILDO Y JURAMENTO- Conociendo Rusia
ACABADABRA- Juan Galeano
PANGEA- Los Mesoneros
WINNER: LA CONQUISTA DEL ESPACIO- Fito Paez