Lupita Infante honors grandfather Pedro Infante, covering ‘Amorcito corazón’

Lupita Infante’s historic performance of ‘Amorcito Corazón’ celebrated her grandfather, Pedro Infante. She was accompanied by Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández.

©GettyImages

After her outstanding performance during the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards, HOLA! USA Latina Powerhouse Lupita Infante launched her newest project, a cover of the iconic song ‘Amorcito corazón’ alongside Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández.

©Courtesy Lupita Infante and Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández

The well-known Mexican song is considered an icon of popular culture and was written by Pedro de Urdimalas for the movie ‘Nosotros Los Pobres,’ starring and performed by Lupita Infante’s grandfather, Pedro Infante, and Blanca Estela Pavón. Watch the video premiere below!

After Pedro Infante immortalized ‘Amorcito corazón’ in the memorable scene in the carpentry, the musical theme became one of the most recognizable songs of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema. This is the original version. Enjoy!!