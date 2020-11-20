Zac Efron is forced into quarantine on the set of his new movie

Zac Efron has been forced into quarantine, getting caught in the crossfire after a recent outbreak of COVID-19 as he was about to start the production for his new movie Gold in South Australia.
The Hollywood actor was finally getting ready to go back on set for the upcoming movie project, however the unexpected mandatory lockdown affected the schedule of the film crew as well as his co-stars.
Zac recently took a flight to Adelaide in preparation for the project, but now the city is closing all restaurants, bars, schools and universities, including new restrictions that affect working out outside and the mandatory use of face masks.
The 33-year-old actor has been changing his plans since the start of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, starting with the extension of his visa at the beginning of the year, a new found love, plans for house-hunting in Byron Bay and now the production of Gold.
He is expected to portray the lead role that was supposed to be played by Sam Worthington at first, alongside Australian actors Anthony Hayes and Susie Porter.
Fans of the ‘Baywatch’ star have spotted the actor in different locations since his stay in Australia, going on dates with his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares and by himself in different bars and restaurants.
It’s still unclear if Zac has any plans of going back to the U.S. anytime soon, as he is set to star in the new Disney Plus production of Three Men and a Baby, however we know he will be staying in Adelaide for the duration of the mandatory lockdown.