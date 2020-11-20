Cardi B criticized after being named Billboard’s Woman Of The Year

Cardi B is having an amazing year in the music industry, now that she has been officially named Billboard’s Woman Of The Year and has expressed how unbothered she is by the haters.

Loading the player...

Her massive success with the release of WAP featuring rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion has positioned her at the top, however online users were quick to attack the singer and claimed she “only got one song,” and was unworthy of the title.

Cardi was also featured on different tracks by diverse artists, starting with her appearance in BLACKPINK’s Bet You Wanna, Anitta’s song Me Gusta and in the remix by Anuel AA La Bebe.

The 28-year-old rapper took to Instagram to shut down all the criticism, calling “crybabies” to everyone coming for her, and explaining that not only was she “about to be six times platinum in three months,” referring to her music success.