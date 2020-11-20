Cardi B criticized after being named Billboard’s Woman Of The Year

Cardi B is having an amazing year in the music industry, now that she has been officially named Billboard’s Woman Of The Year and has expressed how unbothered she is by the haters.
Her massive success with the release of WAP featuring rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion has positioned her at the top, however online users were quick to attack the singer and claimed she “only got one song,” and was unworthy of the title.
Cardi was also featured on different tracks by diverse artists, starting with her appearance in BLACKPINK’s Bet You Wanna, Anitta’s song Me Gusta and in the remix by Anuel AA La Bebe.
The 28-year-old rapper took to Instagram to shut down all the criticism, calling “crybabies” to everyone coming for her, and explaining that not only was she “about to be six times platinum in three months,” referring to her music success.
But she also highlighted how she had been “influencing and using her platform” for everyone to vote in the presidential elections, “informing y’all about your senators,” and “midterm elections,” adding that she had been using her “own money to meet up with these candidates like Bernie.”
Cardi will be celebrated during a virtual ceremony on December 10, at the 15th Annual Women in Music Event.
Among the rest of the artists included in the awards there’s also Jennifer Lopez, set to receive the Icon Award, Dolly Parton and Dua Lipa with the Powerhouse Award and Chloe x Halle receiving the Rising Star Award.