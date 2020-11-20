These are the frontline workers who performed with Pitbull at the 2020 Latin GRAMMYs

Mr. 305—a.k.a Pitbull took the stage of the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards to honor all the frontline workers working hard to affect all those directly affected by COVID-19. Following this year’s theme, “Music Makes Us Human,” the Cuban-American rapper, singer, songwriter, brand ambassador, and philanthropist performed to the rhythm of “I Believe That We Will Win,” and invited Commander Frank Fernández to play the drums; Medical Associate Debi Kuiper-Tomas, to play the bass, and Captain Eddy Alarcón and Lt. Troy Maness in the guitars.
(Exclusive) Pitbull, Sak Noel and Salvi Release New Music Video for the Latin House Hit‘Que Rica (Tócame)’
Chesca and Pitbull set the Billboard Latin Music Award stage on fire with ‘Te Quiero Baby’ performance
Ricky Martin, Pitbull and more stars get ready for the 2020 Latin GRAMMYs
Sergeant Liz Bremer, nurse and obstetrician Kim Fleurinord, firefighter Adrian Ballard and retired Air Force nurse, firefighter, paramedic, and commander from the United States Marlon Ferdinand, also joined the singer as members of the choir.
“This Thursday yours truly will be honoring all of the frontline workers with a special performance at the 21st Latin GRAMMY Awards. Please join us and pay tribute,” wrote Pitbull before his performance.
To safeguard everyone’s wellbeing, the academy decided to host the event virtually and recognize “the selfless work of all the frontline workers and health professionals who continue to labor heroically during these incredibly challenging times to help fight the spread of COVID-19.” The association also said that “the resilience and strength that these brave men and women have shown embody the very values that we should try to uphold, not just within the music industry, but also as human beings.” Gabriel Abaroa Jr., president of the Latin Recording Academy, said the purpose of this year’s ceremony is “to show solidarity, compassion, and gratitude, in addition to using the power of music as a tool to be better people.”