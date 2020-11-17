Taylor Swift responds to news that Scooter Braun sold the master rights for over $300 million

Scooter Braun just had a big payday. Nearly a year a half after Braun acquired the master rights to Taylor Swift ’s first 6 records, the music executive and entrepreneur has sold them to a private investor. According to Variety, the deal is believed to be north of $300 million and closed a few weeks ago. After news broke Monday, Swift took to Twitter to clear the air, call out Braun, and express her disappointment that her masters have been sold without her knowledge for the second time.

Swift signed with Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label group in 2006 and had a six-album deal that ended with the release of her 2017 album Reputation. Swift then opted to sign a new contract with Universal Music Group, a decision she called, “excruciating” on her Tumblr account. But leaving the agency meant leaving behind the control of all her master recordings- “Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums.” The singer shared on her account.

While Swift was aware she was leaving behind her masters, she wasn‘t expecting her nemesis to be the future owner of them. In June 2019, Braun’s Ithaca Holdings LLC acquired Big Machine Label Group and all of its recorded music assets for more than $300 million. The assets included the master rights to the first 6 Swift albums. Swift slammed Braun for purchasing her masters and said she was “grossed out.” The singer explained on Tumblr, “Some fun facts about today’s news: I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.” She continued, “This is my worst case scenario. This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept. And when that man says ‘Music has value’, he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it.”

At the Billboard 2019 Women in Music event, Swift took time during her acceptance speech to call out Braun and the industries toxic masculinity. “This just happened to me without my approval, consultation or consent. After I was denied the chance to purchase my music outright, my entire catalog was sold to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings…” Swift explained.