Kim Ng is Major League Baseball’s first female general manager

Kim Ng is making herstory after becoming the first female general manager of the Miami Marlins and the Major League Baseball, plus the first Asian American female to serve as senior vice president of baseball operations. The 51-year-old baseball executive received a warm welcome from Marlins CEO Derek Jeter. “On behalf of Principal Owner Bruce Sherman and our entire ownership group, we look forward to Kim bringing a wealth of knowledge and championship-level experience to the Miami Marlins,” Jeter said in a statement. “Her leadership of our baseball operations team will play a major role on our path toward sustained success. Additionally, her extensive work in expanding youth baseball and softball initiatives will enhance our efforts to grow the game among our local youth as we continue to make a positive impact on the South Florida community.”

Ng, whose past experiences include being the assistant general manager for the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, and started her career as an intern and helping in the Chicago White Sox front office, said that all her accomplishments are thanks to her determination. “I entered Major League Baseball as an intern, and, after decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins as their next General Manager,” Ng said. “We are building for the long term in South Florida, developing a forward-thinking, collaborative, creative baseball operation made up of incredibly talented and dedicated staff who have, over the last few years, laid a great foundation for success.”

©GettyImages Kim Ng, as a Sr. VP Baseball & Softball Development for Major League Baseball speaking at the opening dinner before the Third Annual Girls Baseball Trailblazer Series at the Compton Youth Academy.

The new Miami Marlins General Manager also said that her position defies all beliefs that a woman couldn’t lead a sports team adding that she would take her responsibilities very seriously. “This challenge is one I don’t take lightly,” she said. “When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a Major League team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals. My goal is now to bring Championship baseball to Miami. I am both humbled and eager to continue building the winning culture our fans expect and deserve.”

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred also said that Kim Ng is an excellent example for all women and girls who love the sport and would like to have a successful career at the American professional baseball organization. “All of us at Major League Baseball are thrilled for Kim and the opportunity she has earned with the Marlins,” Manfred said in a statement. “Kim’s appointment makes history in all of professional sports and sets a significant example for the millions of women and girls who love baseball and softball. The hard work, leadership, and record of achievement throughout her long career in the National Pastime led to this outcome, and we wish Kim all the best as she begins her career with the Marlins.”

The highest-ranking female baseball executive is the fifth person to lead the Marlins after the league decided not to retain Michael Hill.

According to ESPN, her team includes the lowest current payroll for the 2021 season. While the rest of the members would earn $46.5 million, Venezuelan professional baseball infielder Miguel Rojas would earn $5.5 million.