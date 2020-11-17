Ricky Martin, Pitbull and more stars get ready for the 2020 Latin GRAMMYs

The wait is almost over for the 2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards.

On Thursday, November 19, the Latin Recording Academy will gather the biggest names in Latin music for a telecast that will include remote performances and awards all tied to this year‘s theme, “Music Makes Us Human.”

Of course, due to safety measures in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, there will be no red carpet or live audience, but that doesn’t mean the night won’t be just as special as previous years. The biggest names in Latin music like Bad Bunny , Karol G , Marc Anthony and so many more will be in attendance to make the 2020 Latin GRAMMYs an event you don’t want to miss.

This year, the show will be co-hosted by Roma star Yalitza Aparicio, singer Carlos Rivera, and TV host Ana Brenda .

As for the awards, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Ozuna are all dominating the categories this year.

J Balvin earned the most nominations, coming in at 13, which includes two nominations for Album of the Year and two for Record of the Year. Bad Bunny and Ozuna trail right behind Balvin with nine and eight nominations, respectively.

A lot of fans were upset at last year’s Latin Grammy Awards, with popular reggaeton and Latin trap artists being completely dismissed in the show’s top categories. They remedied that with this year’s nominations, which came after the Academy held discussions about 2019’s oversights.

“Over the last year, we continued engaging in discussions with our members to improve the awards process and actively encouraged diverse Latin music creators to join and participate,” Latin Academy President and CEO Gabriel Abaroa Jr. said in a statement, going on to call this year’s nominees “a group that reflects the constant evolution of Latin music.”

As for the changes made to the show because of the pandemic, the ‘reimagined telecast’ is set to be something special.

According to Jessica Rodriguez, chief marketing officer and president of entertainment of Univision, the ceremony “promises to be one of the most groundbreaking shows of the year with memorable performances and special moments sure to delight our audiences.” She added, “Music has always been a force that brings our community together and this year more than ever we are proud to celebrate the music that has inspired, uplifted and moved us.”



Since the show is just a few days away, celebrities are already getting ready for the festivities.