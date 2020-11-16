Billie Eilish showed off her twerking skills and we’re impressed

One of the many perks of being a celebrity is being able to shop in a store that’s been closed down just for them so they can shop in private. However, Billie Eilish decided not to shut down a mall for the ability to shop, instead, she got access to the mall early before it opened to shoot a new music video for her song, “Therefore I Am.” The singer took to Instagram on Monday to show behind-the-scenes footage of her in the empty shopping center.

The 18-year-old posted a series of seven pictures and videos of her in the Glendale Galleria shopping center, located in downtown Glendale California. She captioned the post, “SWIPE FOR TIA BEHIND THE SCENES LOLLLLLL😁😁 empty mall at 4 am🥳 u see us doing the try not to dance challenge and faaaaaaailing. this shoot was so chaotic LMFAO we had so much fun.”

The first picture is of the “Bad Guy” singer standing in front of empty mannequins holding her dog, Pepper, on a leash wearing an all-black outfit that consisted of a black tank top under a black and white pinstriped shirt, paired with black puffy shorts, black socks, and black ankle boots.