Watch the first trailer for the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ reunion

Will Smith is taking Fresh Prince fans back to Bel-Air. The actor shared on Friday the first trailer for the upcoming Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion. “These are the people who made me the man I am today,” he captioned the trailer. “And I couldn’t let this day go by without marking the occasion.” The unscripted special, debuting on HBO Max Thursday, Nov. 19, will feature Will alongside Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Vivian Banks), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks) and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey), as well as recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz).

©Courtesy of HBO Max The cast of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ reunited for an unscripted special

The reunion set in the Banks’ home was filmed on the 30th anniversary﻿ of the original series’ premiere date (Sept. 10). Will also sat down with Janet Hubert, who played Aunt Viv before being replaced by Daphne, for the first time in 27 years for an emotional reunion and a candid conversation. “I couldn’t celebrate 30 years of Fresh Prince without Janet,” Will said in the trailer.

During the reunion, the cast also paid tribute to their late co-star James Avery, who played Uncle Phil. “James is the heart of the show,” Tatiana said. Will added, “James Avery was this 6’4″ Shakespearean beast and I wanted him to think I was good.” James died in 2013.

According to HBO Max, the special “will be a funny and heartfelt night full of music, dancing, and a look at the cultural impact the series has had since its debut 30 years ago.”

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ran for six seasons, from 1990 until 1996. Will gave fans a first look at the reunion back in September, sharing photos from the reunion set. Alongside the post, he wrote “Today is exactly 30 YEARS since The @FreshPrince of Bel-Air debuted! So we’re doin’ something for y’all… a for real Banks Family Reunion is comin’ soon to @HBOmax! RIP James. #FreshPrince30th.”