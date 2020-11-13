Becky G and Snoop Dogg teamed up with Banda MS for a new music video

The pair was photographed posing on set alongside the frontmen of Band MS, Alan Ramirez and Oswaldo Silvas. Reportedly, the 23-year-old also filmed a scene by herself where she carried a bouquet of Daisies and a yellow suitcase on the street, according to the Daily Mail.

In addition to this music video appearance, Becky G has been busy working on her own music career. In late October, the 23-year-old singer released the single with an accompanying music video, “No Drama” with Ozuna, a Puerto Rican reggaeton and Latin trap singer.

“I love this collab with Ozuna,” the singer told Rolling Stone. “I have always liked his music and I knew that together we could record something amazing. Now, perhaps more than ever before in our lives, less drama is something we all need, and this was part of the inspiration for the song,” she continued.

2020 has been quite the year for the young singer regarding award nominations. The 23-year-old was nominated for a Latin Grammy Award for Best Urban Song (“Muchacha,” her collaboration with Gente de Zona), an American Music Award for Favorite Female Latin Artist, and a People’s Choice Award for Latin Artist of 2020, according to Rolling Stone.

In regards to what Snoop has been up to, the rapper just launched The Snoop Song Contest which is a competition that asks applicants to submit their music to an iconic panel of judges. The winner will be featured on a song with Snoop himself, according to Hip Hop DX. The contest will run from November 12 until February 2021. The legendary D-O-Double-G is always finding ways to stay busy and continue to be innovative.